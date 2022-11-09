The latest installment of the Cortaca Jug Game between rivals Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will be played out this Saturday on the legendary lawn of Yankee Stadium.
Both squads enter Nov. 12’s tussle with unblemished records of 9-0. This past Saturday, the Bombers clinched their first Liberty League title since first joining the conference back in 2015 after they held off Union College 31-28. The Red Dragons won their second straight Empire 8 crown this season when they blew out St. John Fisher 56-14 on Saturday.
The Bombers and the Red Dragosn are ranked in the top 25 nationally among Division III programs. (Cortland ranks 11th and Ithaca ranks 12th, according to D3Football.com. In the AFCA DIII Coaches Poll, Cortland ranks 9th and Ithaca ranks 11th.)
The Red Dragons sport one of most prolific offenses in the nation, averaging 50.1 points per contest (fourth highest). The Bombers know how to put up some points as well, averaging 38.8 points per game (31st in the nation).
Running back Jaden Alfanostjohn is arguably the most dynamic player in Cortland’s offense, averaging 135 all-purpose yards per game, which ranks 36th among Division III players. Alfanostjohn, along with Ashton Capone, form a formidable duo in the backfield, averaging 5.78 and 6.04 yards per carry, respectively, both averages ranking in the top 40 nationally. Alfanostjohn has racked up 902 yards on the turf and found the endzone 15 times, which is tied for the fifth most in the country.
Another key figure is quarterback Zac Boyes. Boyes sports the second-highest passing efficiency among DIII quarterbacks (215.70). He ranks in the top 10 (ninth) in completion percentage among DIII quarterbacks with an average of 70.8% and the top 25 (tied for 15th) in passing touchdowns with 24.
Boyes has some talented receivers to chuck the pigskin to. Wideout JJ Laap’s total of 814 receiving yards on the season is tied for the 27th most in the nation. Laap also averages 90.4 receiving yards per game, which ranks him 29th in that category. Fellow wide receiver Cole Burgess is in a tie for the 12th most receiving touchdowns in DIII football with 10.
Both teams offensive lines are superb at protecting their quarterbacks. Ithaca’s line has allowed just three sacks on the season, which is tied for the third fewest in the nation. Cortland’s line has only given up five, a total that is tied for seventh.
Ithaca’s defensive unit ranks in the top 10 in terms of scoring, allowing 9.11 points per game on average (ninth overall). Cortland’s ‘D’ ranks in the top 25 in scoring as well (25th) with an average score of 13.67 per game.
The Bombers particularly excel at defending the pass, allowing 142.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the nation. They also rank eighth in passing efficiency defense (84.76).
Cortland defensive back Joshua Cordero is one of the top ball hawks in Division III with six interceptions so far in 2022 (tied for sixth).
The Cortaca Jug Game dates back 63 years. Those six-plus decades of heated competition have featured incredible individual performances from players on both teams. This article takes a look at some of those performances, specifically ones that stand out in the record books. Before getting into that, though, here’s a brief rundown of the teams’ records in “The Biggest, Littlest Game.”
All-Time, Cortaca Jug Win-Loss Records
Prior to the inaugural Cortaca Jug Game in 1959, Cortland led the all-time series 9-4-3 over Ithaca, which began in 1930. From 1959 and onward, the Bombers lead the Cortaca Jug series 37-25. They also lead the all-time series 42-34-3.
Ithaca has outscored Cortland 1,549-1,108 in the Cortaca Jug series. Only twice, in 1964 and 1970, has the college been shut out in the game. The Red Dragons have been held scoreless four times in the series - 1961, 1981, 1985 and 1989.
Cortland won the first Cortaca Jug Game 13-7 in 1959. Ithaca won the second Cortaca Jug Game 12-6 in 1960, and the proceeding matchups from 1961-1963.
From 1959 to 1972, both teams split the series 7-7 before Ithaca dominated the series through the early ’70s through the ’80s. From 1973 to 1989, the Bombers won 15 out of 17 Cortaca Jug Games between that span, with the only two losses coming in 1982 and 1988.
The series evened out somewhat through the ’90s and early 2000s before Cortland took control in the 2010s, winning seven straight Cortaca Jug Games from 2010 to 2016. Ithaca took home the jug from 2017 to 2019, including the duel at MetLife Stadium in 2019. Cortland holds the jug at the moment after winning last year’s game 28-27.
Most Touchdown Passes: Six
Ithaca quarterback Wahid Nabi set the top mark in 2017 when he threw for six scores in the Bombers’ 48-20 victory over the Red Dragons, the squad’s first victory in the rivalry since 2009.
The previous record was held by Cortland quarterback Rob Hale, who connected with his receivers five times in 1997. Hale’s performance led the Red Dragons to a 33-28 victory in the Cortaca Jug Game.
Most Rushing Touchdowns: Three
This is a mark held by four different individual players - three from Ithaca and one from Cortland. Bomber quarterback Doug Campbell set the record initially in 1969 when he used his legs to find the endzone three times in Ithaca’s 36-28 victory that year. Thirty-eight years later, Ithaca running back Jamie Donovan knotted Campbells mark in a decisive 40-17 win for the Blue and Gold in 2007.
Just three years ago, at the Cortaca Jug Game at Metlife Stadium in 2019, one player from both sides achieved the total in the same game. Ithaca quarterback Joe Germinerio ran the ball 34 times for 159 yards on the ground and three scores in addition to 251 yards and two scores in the air. Cortland running back Zach Tripodi tallied 17 carries for 61 yards, scoring three times as well.
Most Receiving Touchdowns: Two
Another record that is held by multiple individuals - 10 to be exact. The most recent instance came in last year’s game when Cortland’s Derek Cruz hauld in two scores from quarterback Brees Segala. Cruz caught nine passes in total for 96 yards.
Ithaca’s Will Gladney caught two touchdown passes in back-to-back Cortaca Jug Games in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Gladney recorded 11 catches for 138 yards, which is the most receiving yards gathered by an Ithaca receiver in a single Cortaca Jug Game.
Brian Weverbergh snagged a pair of touchdown passes for the Bombers in the 2007 Cortaca Jug Game, setting the school mark at the timefor most receiving yards in a single Cortaca Jug Game with 128 yards.
Cortland’s John Babin tied the receiving touchdown mark in 2013 and set a new high at the time for most receiving yards in a single Cortaca Jug Game for a receiver between both teams with 174 yards.
Most Rushing Yards: 232
Cortland’s Justin Autera pounded and torched Ithaca’s rushing defense in the 2010 Cortaca Jug Game, taking 37 carries and churning out 232 yards along with two touchdowns in the Red Dragons’ 20-17 victory. Autera averaged a little over six yards per carry in that game, racking up 255 yards of total offense.
Autera broke the single-game mark that was set back in 2004 by Ithaca’s Jamie Donovan. In the Bombers’ 47-22 win that year, Donovan ran the pigskin 34 times for 218 yards and a touchdown.
Most Receiving Yards: 190
Three years after Babin broke the single-game record, Cortland’s Jon Mannix went off for 190 yards in the air to eclipse the mark. Mannix did so on 11 throws from quarterback Brett Segala, who threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns (one to Mannix) in a 28-16 win over Ithaca in 2016.
Most Passing Yards: 373
The yardage Segala accumulated in 2016 was the highest among Cortland quarterbacks in a single Cortaca Jug Game, but was not the highest overall. That record was set in 2005 by Ithaca quarterback Josh Felicetti.
Despite Cortland coming out on top that year 37-30, Felicetti put on the show, completing 30 of 44 passing attempts for 373 yards, four touchdowns, and a couple of interceptions. Two of his touchdown passes went to receiver Kelly Gordon - one going for 48 yards - which placed him on the list of 10 players tied for the single game high in receiving touchdowns in the game’s history.
The 1997 edition of the Cortaca Jug Game featured electric efforts from quarterbacks on both teams. In addition to setting the single-game touchdown pass record at the time, Cortland’s Hale completed 24 of 41 attempts for 342 yards (also a record at the time) and just one pick. Ithaca quarterback Mike O’Donovan completed 22 of 40 attempts for 324 yards, two scores, and one interception.
Most Sacks: Four
Cortland’s Russ Alger gave Ithaca’s offensive front five the fitz the following year, sacking O’Donovan four times in the 1998 Cortaca Jug Game. Yet, the Bombers ultimately prevailed, defeating the Red Dragons 37-29.
Longest Field Goal: 45 yards
Ithaca booter Nicholas Bahamonde split the uprights from 45 yards out in last year’s Cortaca Jug Game, setting the new mark by five more yards.
Cortland kicker Matthew Mintz previously held the record in 2006 at 40 yards. In fact, his successful 40-yard attempt that year won the jug for the Red Dragons in overtime with the final score reading 23-20.
Editor’s Note: Ithaca College Athletic Department’s statistical archives for the football program only go back to 2012, while Cortland’s department’s archives go back to 1996. The only other resource for statistical information on the Cortaca Jug Game throughout the years is The Ithacan archives, which can be viewed here.
