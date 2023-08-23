On August 16, Cornell University announced that it would not be renewing its contracts with Starbucks and that it would be working with the student assembly dining committee to find a new coffee vendor for the school. The change likely won’t take effect until the current contract expires in June 2025.
The announcement comes months after the student assembly passed a resolution calling on the university to stop participating in the “We Proudly Serve Starbucks” program in response to Starbucks closing all three locations in Ithaca after workers unionized.
A statement signed by students, faculty, and community members to support ending the program said, “By selling Starbucks products…Cornell is actively using student tuition to support rampant union-busting…If Starbucks wants out of Ithaca, Ithaca wants nothing to do with Starbucks.”
Following Starbucks’ decision to shut down its Ithaca locations, Cornell students organized protests against the university’s relationship with Starbucks, which saw students occupy Cornell’s administrative offices inside Day Hall before university police kicked them out.
In a statement following the announcement Cornell’s Vice President of University Relations, Joel Malina, said, “Cornell Dining does not intend to serve Starbucks Coffee in its café venues after the current agreement with the company expires in 2025.” The statement continued saying, “As President Martha Pollack mentioned in her response to a related Student Assembly (SA) resolution, Cornell Dining — in consultation with the Student Assembly Dining Services Committee — will initiate an inclusive process to select its next coffee product offerings and to ensure a smooth transition to a new vendor in 2025.”
Cornell’s decision not to renew their contracts with the multi-billion dollar coffee chain comes in the wake of a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruling on July 7, stating that the closure of the Starbucks on College Ave “was done in large part or discourage unionization efforts in Ithaca and elsewhere.”
The College Ave location was the first of three Starbucks locations in Ithaca that voted to unionize in 2022, making Ithaca the first city in the country where every Starbucks location was unionized.
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has agreed with previous complaints that Starbucks engaged in union-busting tactics and released an in-depth complaint against Starbucks in November 2022, saying that the board “found merit in the union’s claim” that the College Ave location was closed in retaliation for union organizing. The NLRB ruled that the College Ave location had to be reopened and fired workers had to be rehired with back pay, but they gave no timeline for that to happen.
The NLRB has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks, encompassing over 1,400 alleged violations of federal labor law. The allegations accuse the company’s management of firing union organizers, slashing hours, and illegally threatening to deny pay raises and other benefits to unionized stores.
For any of the complaints to be enforced, the NLRB would need to file an injunction in federal court, which has not been done as the NLRB has suffered from severe underfunding and understaffing issues that have plagued the agency for years. As a result, Starbucks has been allowed to continue undermining workers' efforts to unionize without being held accountable.
Starbucks has yet to reach a single contract agreement with any of its more than 300 unionized stores.
