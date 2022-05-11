ITHACA, NY -- Veterinary real estate Terravet Real Estate Solutions announced the veterinary program at Cornell University as the winner of a $5,000 donation to advance their progress as veterinary students.
Terravet Real Estate Solutions sponsored this donation, the Class Act Contribution, to give graduates the chance to nominate their graduating class to receive this donation.
The Class Act Contribution is made on behalf of the winning entrant’s graduating class.
Peter Kilkelly, chief veterinary development officer, runs a team of individuals that go and work with veterinary landlords and discuss the opportunity out there regarding veterinary real estate.
“We had this idea where we wanted to donate to one of the veterinary programs and we thought it would be kind of a fun way to create some buzz around it,” Kilkelly said.
He adds that veterinary programs are competitive and dedicated to their work, so allowing alumni the opportunity to nominate their school was a great way for veterinarians across the country to show their alma mater pride.
“Through my many years of working with veterinarians, there’s one thing you know. All of them are very proud of their veterinary schools that they graduated from,” Kilkelly said.
The Class Act Contribution consists of $5,000 that the veterinary school can do whatever they would like with it.
“It feels great to be able to do this and contribute to Cornell’s program and I feel fortunate I have been working with veterinarians for over 18 years now,” Kilkelly adds.
Kilkelly says he has worked with veterinarians his entire life, including his sister.
“They’re just really good people, I’ve really enjoyed working with them, just really sincere individuals,” Kilkelly said about all the veterinarians he has worked alongside in his career.
Kilkelly discusses how he understands the process of what veterinarians go through and the timing and costs that go along with pursuing a career in veterinary school, so he is happy to be able to give back in a way.
“To be able to support that means a lot,” Kilkelly said.
Kilkelly says Terravet Real Estate Solutions has a goal to educate veterinarians about the value of the real estate connected to the practice that they own because the real estate property in itself is typically the second largest asset next to the practice that they own.
“It’s important for them to understand what are the ways to maximize that, what are the opportunities in the real estate that both help the value of the real estate, but also help the value in the growth of the practice itself,” Kilkelly said.
Kilkelly’s favorite part of his job is being able to have conversations with veterinary clinic owners.
“It’s definitely been a pleasure,” Kilkelly said. “They’re always open to learn… they’re always open to learn more. They’re always open to just to try and improve themselves and educate themselves or continue to educate themselves.”
