ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University has announced plans for an in-person commencement celebration May 29-30. Like its neighbors at Ithaca College, Cornell will not allow guests at the ceremony due to COVID restrictions, but the ceremonies will be livestreamed and recorded.
Commencement will be held in Schoellkopf stadium. To minimize density, there will be a series of smaller ceremonies instead of one larger ceremony. According to a letter from President Martha Pollack, the school is still considering a variety of formats and final decisions will be informed by New York State guidance.
Attendance will be limited to members of the class of 2021 in Ithaca-based programs including graduating seniors, graduating graduate and professional students, and students who completed degrees in August or December 2020. Members of the class of 2021 who currently reside outside of Ithaca but want to return for commencement will be offered a free room in one of the university’s residence halls.
As stated above, guests will not be allowed and the university specified that family and friends will not be allowed to enter the stadium or other campus facilities under any circumstances.
The school will also honor the class of 2020, who was not able to celebrate last year. There will be a virtual celebration on Sunday, June 13 as part of a virtual reunion and an in-person celebration for 2020 graduates and their families in Ithaca during Homecoming 2021, Sept. 17-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.