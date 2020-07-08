With calls for rent relief growing locally since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, renters’ rights have seldom before seen such widespread interest and fervor, especially on the heels of the Ithaca Tenants Union’s debut. That union’s efforts, with the help of Cornell University, have now resulted in the foundation of a hotline that will serve to connect renters facing eviction to legal resources necessary to defend themselves.
Since starting three weeks ago, the hotline has seen a steady flow of cases coming to them and seeking legal advice, keeping the intake staff of 15 undergraduate volunteers busy. The program is intended to provide help for low-income populations that are more likely to be evicted and less likely to be equipped to handle the eviction process in court.
“If they knew their rights, if they had even just some basic information about what they’re entitled to under the law, there’s a chance that they would be able to be empowered to advocate for themselves and at least buy some additional time, or in some cases have a right to stay there,” said Michaela Rossettie Azemi, Cornell University’s Director of Pro Bono Services and Externships for the law school.
Those looking to access the hotline can go online to ithacatu.org/hotline, send an email to ITUHousingHotline.com or call (607) 301-1560. “True emergencies,” or people who need more intensive representation in court, will be referred to Legal Assistance of Western New York (LAWNY), Azemi said. Undergraduate students staffing the hotline will consult with Cornell law students and pro bono attorneys when presented with questions. The hope is to have the process—from initial call to referral or advice returned—take under one week.
The timing of the announcement isn’t random. The future of the eviction moratorium that Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted is murky, though local housing advocates believe that it has been extended until August 22. Further action at the state level may be in the works. Even if it is extended, local renter advocates are warning that a wave of evictions are sure to follow when it does expire, and that tenants who find themselves being booted from housing will desperately need resources to navigate the situation through the legal system. Azemi said several of the 19 law students who had responded that they’d be interested in helping with the hotline added that they wanted to do something to help the Black Lives Matter movement on a local level, and Cornell’s research shows that those most at risk for eviction are disproportionately part of the local Black and Brown populations.
“All of the law students who reached out really had a desire to make a difference, and this is a way that they could use their legal skills and actually help people who are facing, sometimes, emergencies and a loss of housing,” Azemi said. “It’s thinking about homelessness prevention too.”
Liel Sterling, one of the leaders of the Ithaca Tenants Union, pointed out the high amount of Ithaca’s population that rents housing, many of whom are vulnerable, and the disadvantages they face when fighting evictions initiated by landlords with more money and connections.
“I am hopeful that the hotline will help even the playing field and provide tenants with access to support when they are mistreated and the law is used as a tool against them,” she said. “The hotline is one of many avenues the Ithaca Tenants Union is taking to fight for tenants rights, complementing our focus on grassroots organizing to empower tenants in Ithaca.”
Because the program is remote, Azemi said she is optimistic that it could grow not only in the number of people that it can effectively serve, but also the area, as attorneys from other regions of the state could volunteer bbto help residents outside of Ithaca. Since the program’s launch, Azemi said they have been receiving normally about one case per day, and up to five on their busiest. Depending on funding, Azemi said she’d be happy if the law students who are interested in helping would be able to expand their involvement and represent the tenants through court proceedings, but that currently they are only able to provide “brief advice.” They will, however, be advising residents who may have reason to report their living conditions to the Department of Health, Code Enforcement or other relevant agencies.
“That’s the biggest limitation,” Azemi said. “It’s better than nothing of course, to arm someone with knowledge of their rights, it is really a first step. But they need more than that, for sure."
