In response to recent reports of students being drugged and sexually assulted at off-campus parties, the interfraternity council at Cornell University has made the decision to “temporarily suspend all fraternity parties and social events”.
Cornell University Police have been made aware of at least four incidents of students being exposed to rohypnol — also known as “roofies” — at off-campus parties, according to a crime alert sent to students at Cornell on November 4.
The crime alert sent to students said that the incidents took place “between the dates of September 24, 2022 and November 3, 2022.” It continued saying, “students reported to have consumed little to non alcohol at an off-campus location but became incapacitated while attending parties.”
A second crime alert was sent to students on November 6, 2022 saying that a student had been sexually assaulted at an off-campus location. According to the alert, “at approximately 4:45 a.m. an individual reported to Cornell University Police that they were sexually assaulted. The incident occurred sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on November 6, 2022 while they were attending an event in the 100 block of Thurston Avenue located in the City of Ithaca.”
The Ithaca Police Department and Cornell University Police are investigating these crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.