A study and vulnerability map recently published by Cornell University show that Tompkins County ranks relatively low in terms of risk factors associated with COVID-19 when compared to all other counties in New York State.
The study analyzed both demographic factors and health factors separately, using them to determine the vulnerability of the populations in all counties statewide. Tompkins County ranked 58th out of 62 in demographic vulnerability, helped by the age of the county's population; the county ranked 57th out of 62 in health vulnerability, aided by a generally healthy population. Other upstate counties, though, ranked as quite risky, including Seneca County specifically.
So far, COVID-19's impact in Tompkins County has been much more economic instead of medical. The only two deaths in the county were people transported to upstate New York from New York City, and there are five people currently hospitalized. There have been 119 positive cases, 93 of whom have recovered.
The study's full mapping tool is available here.
"While the overlap between demographic and health vulnerability is not strong, there are several counties that rank in the riskiest-quartile on both measures, including Allegany, Chenango, Clinton, Orleans and Seneca," the report stated. "By contrast, several counties rank relatively low on both indices, with Kings, Lewis, New York, Orange, Putnam, Richmond, Rockland, Tompkins, and Westchester counties ranking in the bottom-quartile on both measures."
Among factors considered for the demographic vulnerability score were the percent of the population over 80 years old (3.3 percent), the percent of households that span three generations (1.5 percent), the percent who live in group quarters like dormitories or nursing homes (this was a statistic that showed Tompkins County as very risky, with 13.3 percent, obviously due to the college population) and the percent of the population that is disabled (9.0 percent). The data was gathered from 2018 Census Bureau population estimates and the 2014-2018 American Community Survey.
Meanwhile, the county's health statistics also show Tompkins County as relatively safe. Considered figures included the percent of adults with asthma, the percent of people with cardiovascular disease, percent with diabetes, percent with high blood pressure, percent who are obese and the percent who are currently smoking. Tompkins County had a relatively high rate of people with asthma, but the others were all very low compared to other counties. The data was gathered by the 2016 Expanded Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.
"If the more rural parts of the state don't strictly follow the social distancing guidelines that the governor has put in place, then the potential health consequences of a COVID outbreak are serious," Matthew Hall said, the director of the Cornell Population Center.
“While the metro New York City area has borne the brunt of New York state’s crisis, the parts of the state that are likely to be most vulnerable are in rural upstate, particularly in the Adirondack and Chautauqua-Allegheny regions,” the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.