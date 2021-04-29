ITHACA, NY -- On May 7, from 6-7 p.m., Cornell students and their allies will gather on the steps of Goldwin Smith Hall to protest against China’s genocide of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Protesters will voice their dissent against this egregious violation of human rights by presenting speeches, honoring a moment of silence for the 2 million Uighurs total that are currently and have been detained, and playing music. Protesters will also be calling on all participants to take several action items to address the genocide: steps like signing a pledge to boycott all goods made in China (as some have been found to have been made with forced Uighur labor), spreading the word on social media, contacting elected representatives, and advocating for the passage of legislation like the Hong Kong Safe Harbor and the Uyghur Forced Labor Preventation Acts.
The event was planned by Cornell students including Jonathan Davydov, Cooper Stepke, Samuel Kim, and Kinen Kao. The rally was a collaborative effort between BCN, of which Davydov and Stepke are a part, and the Society for the Promotion of East Asian Liberty (SPEAL), of which Kim and Kao are a part. The students want to bring attention to this issue in hopes of spurring a larger movement to counter China’s growing human rights abuses domestically and around the world.
About B.C.N.: B.C.N.., an abbreviation of Boycott China Now, is an organization founded by Jonathan Davydov to apply direct economic pressure on China, through a consumer-led-boycott of all Chinese goods, in response to its growing human rights violations and genocide of Uighur Muslims. Cooper Stepke sits on the leadership board of the group with Davydov. More information on the group can be found at its website, boycottchinanow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.