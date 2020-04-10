Three Cornell University juniors are trying to help their fellow students stay connected during the coronavirus outbreak as the vast majority have had to return to their hometowns after the school decided to hold online classes and told students they could no longer live in on-campus housing without a special waiver.
Jordyn Goldzweig, Alisa Lai and Sam Brickman started the project earlier this year as coronavirus began to take a firm hold around the country and force people away from campus and into isolation. It’s a spinoff of an earlier app they developed, called Zing, which would help students with similar interests find each other during the first few weeks of school, when it can be tough to make friends in a new environment. While Zing deals with the natural isolation nearly everyone feels when surrounded by a new group of people, Quarantine Buddy is grappling with the loneliness of isolation and separation from one’s friends in a stressful time.
“Since the matching algorithm for Quarantine Buddy is similar to the one we use for Zing, we were able to build it fairly quickly,” Brickman said. “We wanted to launch Quarantine Buddy as fast as we could in order to help people immediately. All in all, after many cups of coffee and very little sleep, we were able to get the site up and running in about two days total.”
Zoom, Skype and other video streaming platforms are good for keeping in touch with people that are already connected, Brickman explained, but Quarantine Buddy is aimed at introducing two strangers.
“While these platforms are great for staying connected to people you already know, our platform is about introducing people who don’t already know each other,” Brickman said. “If one doesn’t have anyone to reach out to or is feeling lonely, these platforms won’t solve their problem as they are not conducive to meeting new people.”
In that way, it’s almost closer akin to Tinder or Hinge, though this is more meant to guide people through the quarantine with supporters instead of romantic partners.
The site explains that its matching algorithm will take a person’s test answers and compare them to others that have been received from other participants. It will then match two people together who the algorithm determines are a good fit for each other, and send the two a text message introduction, forming the “quaranteam.” The site lists some common purposes for a quarantine buddy as someone to do Zoom yoga with via video, someone to talk to in times of need or just someone to rant to about the persistent boredom.
“Get to know your quaranteammate,” the site touts. “You two will make it through this uncertain time together.”
The school announced that it would be moving classes online for students in mid-March, progressively increasing restrictions until it moved up its timeline and told students they’d have to leave their on-campus housing. They were soon joined by Ithaca College, Tompkins Cortland Community College and dozens of others across the country as the nation essentially shut down to avoid spreading the disease. But even after all this has passed, the team behind Quarantine Buddy intends to keep the app going while potentially slightly pivoting its target audience.
“We are confident that introductions are shifting to completely online, and that this period of time is just exposing and emphasizing that,” Brickman said. “When this is all said and done, we plan on using QB to introduce people all around the world. Some long term use cases include matching together patients who are diagnosed with the same disease, academics who study similar topics, or two people who both want to pick up the same skill.”
