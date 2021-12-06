A Cornell University student was pronounced dead at Cayuga Medical Center on Dec. 6 after being found unresponsive in her off-campus apartment earlier in the day. Ryan Lombardi, Cornell's vice president for student and campus life, identified in a statement the deceased as sophomore Tara Atluri, a student in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
"Tara had a deep love for plants and nature," Lombardi's statement said. "While in high school, Tara interned at the Cornell Herbarium over two consecutive summers. At Cornell, she was engaged in independent undergraduate research at the Specht Lab where she developed 3D reconstructions of inflorescence branching. She had recently changed her major from Plant Sciences to Biological Sciences. Tara was described by her faculty as a brilliant scientist adept at solving the most challenging problems in innovative ways."
The university will hold a community support meeting for members of the Cornell community on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 12:15 p.m. in the International Lounge (414), Willard Straight Hall.
