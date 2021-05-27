ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University announced the death of another student. Allen Hyunwoo Park, a sophomore from Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, died on May 26 as "a result of injuries he sustained at his apartment complex."
A student in the College of Arts and Sciences, Allen had not yet declared a major. He attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx and held a high school internship studying urban soil with the Central Park Conservancy. He hoped to explore how technology can be used in soil science research. During high school, he was involved in soccer, swimming, writing and mentoring others. At Cornell, Allen was a member of the Engineering Career Fair Team and worked on the spring career fair.
The announcement comes just days before the university's commencement celebrations begin, and just a few weeks after another sophomore was found dead in Ithaca Falls.
Students in need of mental health support should contact the school's counseling services at https://health.cornell.edu/services/mental-health-care.
