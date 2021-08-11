ITHACA, NY -- In the new documentary “Fathom,” two biologists set out to decipher the complex communication of whales. Dr. Ellen Garland of St. Andrew’s University and Dr. Michelle Fournet of Cornell University take on this colossal task, which you can watch on Apple+. Ithaca Times sat down with Fournet to talk a little bit about her work in Cornell’s bioacoustics lab.
Ithaca Times: Starting on a basic level, it seems to me that a significant aspect of your research, both at CU's bioacoustics lab and in the field, is that it can help us to understand whales and our relationship to them, as well as to the environment — both in the aquatic realm and beyond. Would you elaborate on what you're learning through your work?
Dr. Michelle Fournet: What we are learning specifically is how whales communicate with each other. This is important because ultimately, my team and I study conservation biology. We want to understand the natural world so we can make responsible decisions to protect it. For marine animals, like whales, anthropogenic noise poses a significant threat to their well-being. To come up with effective management and conservation strategies, we need to understand what role sound plays in the lives of the species we seek to protect. It may seem unusual, but behavioral ecology is a conservation science. At it's core, I'm asking a very simple question: What is the function of the “whup” call? Is it a contact call? More broadly I want to know, why is sound important to humpback whales?
IT: How did you go about teaming up with director Drew Xanthopoulos and Scottish professor Ellen Garland? Could you tell us some details about their backgrounds and how that team came together?
MF: Drew cold-called me when I was still at Oregon State working on my PhD. He'd gotten my number from a journalist who'd looked into reporting on my work in Alaska. He didn't call looking for a film subject, however, he called just to get information on what the world of whales and whale research looked like. I offered to meet up with him at the Society for Marine Mammalogy conference to chat and introduce him to my community. That relationship blossomed into a multi-year friendship, and led ultimately to including me in his film. I didn't know Ellen personally until after the filming took place. I'd admired Ellen's work from afar, and was fascinated in her perspective on the “other side” of humpback whale communication, but this film opened up a new relationship and hopefully future collaborations for us.
IT: What do you think about recent reports of conflicts between Orcas and sharks? Do these "sea battles" represent a surge in a form of territorial struggles in the Pacific? What factors may have contributed to these clashes?
MF: I haven't followed this, so I can't comment.
IT: Reflecting further on the research you're involved in regarding whale communication modes and related matters, what are some of the upsides — for whales, oceans, humans, and, in the long run, for life on the planet? It seems to me that an enhanced awareness of the intelligence of whales can be conducive to getting humans to clean up their acts re: the treatment of whales.
MF: In the 1970s the Save the Whales movement was spearheaded through the voice of the humpback whale. That was a powerful tool for changing how people think about the ocean. In the modern world it is both whales and science itself that is under threat. Public opinion of science and scientists is faltering. Part of why I wanted to participate in this film was to humanize the research so people would put their faith in the process. Also, by seeing how difficult it is to answer even the simplest questions ("Is this a contact call?") my hope is that the public will understand the mystery of the natural world, and the effort it takes to understand it.
Whales are beloved, but that doesn't necessarily mean people will adjust their behavior to protect them. Conservation takes effort. By showing the effort involved in the research, coupled with the mystery and beauty of the whales themselves, my hope is that we can move conservation forward.
IT: What got you started in your line of research? Would you encourage students at the undergraduate and high school levels to explore the possibility of doing work in this general arena?
MF: When I graduated from college, I packed up my dog and showed up in southeast Alaska with $70 in my pocket and a summer job working on whale watching boats. That was over a decade ago. Working on boats I was able to spend 40-50 hours a week observing whales, but I was doing so from noisy boats. I started to feel uncomfortable with the relationship. So, I went back to school and started doing research on the impact of vessel noise on Alaskan humpbacks.
I would encourage some people to pursue this line or work, and some I wouldn't. There are myriad ways to interact with the natural world — research is just one of them. For students that love math, problem solving, writing and the ocean: yes, pursue this career path. For students who love being outside, observing nature, talking about the ocean, perhaps consider a career in wildlife education, or resource management. I spend far more time in front of a computer than I do on the ocean, but I'm driven not just to observe the natural word, but to understand it and share it. It isn't for everyone, but it is for some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.