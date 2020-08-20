UPDATE: North Campus Cornell Residential Assistants suspended their strike at 2 p.m. on Thursday, just over 24-hours after announcing their intentions. The suspension comes after administration officials agreed to meet with the group to address their concerns.
"Because the university has agreed to begin a larger process of communication and dialogue, we will be suspending the strike and returning to work at 2:00 PM today," @cornell_ra posted to Twitter.
The RAs received waves of support from locals, former RAs and more for speaking up about their work conditions and demanding action. In a 24-hour period they'd gone from having only a list of demands to calling for residential assistants at other universities and colleges to organize with them. There will be a Zoom call open to all RAs on Aug. 21 on how the groups of students can organize on a nationwide scale.
"As an act of good faith, the strike will be suspended as negotiations proceed," states the strike suspension post on their instagram. "To RAs nationwide - we hear you. We will be working on reaching out to those who have contacted us in order to provide support and feel free to reach out if you’re ready to fight at your school."
The strike suspension also comes ahead of the second wave of students expected to arrive on campus on Aug. 23 and 24, reportedly much larger than the first wave of student who arrived on Aug. 17. In total, Cornell may expect up to 5,000 students to return to on-campus housing this Fall, a drop from the usual 7,000, according to one report.
Since announcing their intention to reopen the university, Cornell administrators have said that it would be safer to resume in-person learning and surveil their health than to have some students return to the city without surveillance. Ithaca College announced on Tuesday, that it would not be resuming in-person learning; and Ithaca City School District voted to postpone in-person learning until Oct. 5 on the same night.
AUG. 20: Some Resident Assistants (RA) at Cornell University are threatening to strike at midnight Aug. 22 if their list of demands are not met, according to a nine-page letter signed by 53 standing RAs. The list details some new and continuing issues the RAs have had with the administration concerning payment, support and communication.
[THREAD] Our demands for Fall 2020 #GiveUsEmpathy pic.twitter.com/q1z6zNDVIn— Cornell RA's (@cornell_ra) August 19, 2020
In their letter to the administration shared via Instagram and Twitter, the North Campus residential assistants, who oversee 90 residents on average, contest the lack of communication between RA staff and higher-ups, as well as the general cost of maintaining a healthy space for students during a hazardous time to serve as RAs. The letter underscores the lack of security and safety felt by a number of Cornell's workers as students return to campus.
An effort to contact the Office of Media Relations at Cornell to speak on behalf of the office which oversees RA’s, was made but has not yet been responded to and will be added to this story when received.
"When canvassing RAs about their demands, one RA sent a one word response: 'empathy'" states the letter. "This is telling of the stress and burden inflicted upon RAs by a lack of communication and transparency from our leadership. You want grace? Give us empathy," states the Instagram post. The statement is cornered with #GiveUsEmpathy.
In the letter, RAs state that as a collective, they feel that the administration and not their direct superiors, residence hall directors, have irresponsibly and neglectfully placed an unfair burden on student workers. They also make an appeal for the job security of residence hall directors.
The strike is being proposed by a cohort affiliated with North Campus residence halls. As it stands, resident assistants on West Campus, which is comprised of a majority of graduate students, have not said that they share the same concerns as North Campus RAs, although solidarity has been expressed.
RAs on both campuses have admitted that upon arriving on campus they’d felt misled by the administration and remained uninformed about the processes residents should follow moving in.
There is a general disorganization within the residence halls, said one Cornell residential assistant who agreed to be identified only as "L" who added that when students began arriving on Aug. 17 without the promised bathroom signage available detailing which bathrooms or sinks were assigned to whom, the disorder became evident. They also said that administrators have overlooked the frequent problem of students who arrive after the health center has closed around 8:30 p.m.
"Service centers across campus have reduced hours, so residents can only get into their dorm by contacting an RA, which puts RAs at risk because those students have yet to be tested," L said. In the letter, organizers accused Housing and Residence Life director Timothy Blair, Lombardi and Assistant Vice President for Student and Campus Life Pat Wynn of “exploiting and blackmailing marginalized students with a false concept of free housing.”
L said that students with mixed testing-statuses are being held in the same rooms overnight until the untested student can attend an appointment. “When we had new arrivals come, they also had to wait in line outside of RPCC for up to 45 minutes in order to get their test. This is only a small subset of all residents who will be coming to campus, but it was terrifying to see how unprepared Cornell is.”
In addition to the confusion RAs are discussing, the care packages provided by Cornell are being called inadequate: comprised of a 2 oz bottle of hand sanitizer, a small plastic "pusher" for opening doors and pressing buttons and two masks and the meals delivered to residents' doors are being called repetitive and insufficient by residents. But mixed-status living is by far the largest step away from the original plan which has been altered since Cornell withdrew its offer to house students in hotels for a 14-day stay.
Confusion on move-in day
Aug. 17 marked the first day that transfer students, international students, students who qualify for a hardship exemption and students traveling from states on New York’s quarantine advisory list were allowed to return to campus.
Jason Chang, a PHD graduate resident student who works on West Campus, echoed the claims being made by the undergraduate 53 RAs on North Campus’ list demands as far as safety concerns.
"The troubling thing is that the undergraduate staff in my building, at least, do as much as [graduate resident students] do in terms of labor and responsibilities but they're not compensated similarly," said Chang. "As a baseline already, they don't get free dining, they get subsidized dining; and because they're not expected to work the emergency shifts, they are not getting any additional PPE, except for the two welcome masks."
Jason said the additional cost of purchasing his own PPE totaled $300, and he continues to wonder whether or not the PPE that gets shared— masks and sanitizer stored in the office— will be replaced when they run out because of students dependence on them.
It’s 10:50 PM on the first major day of @Cornell students moving back on campus. I’m wearing PPE that I bought to protect myself while putting up more signage for residents that are already violating quarantine and the behavioral compact.I’m tired. My fellow staff are tired. pic.twitter.com/L84CY0cwpg— Jason “ACAB” Marvin (he/him) 🏳️🌈🇹🇼🧗🏻♂️😷 (@JasonCMarvin) August 18, 2020
Among North Campus RAs demands, they’ve also asked to be further compensated for their work (to replace the free gym pass they would usually receive, since the gym is closed until further notice). They’ve also requested hazard pay. Chang said he's noticed the disparity between undergraduate and graduate staff in his building, at least. As a graduate resident student, Chang said he receives more benefits— free housing, a free-meal plan for a similar amount of work and he qualifies for paid summer work performed by his building staff.
Chang has been critical of Cornell's reopening on his Twitter account and he mentioned that the cost to Building Care Staff is perhaps the greatest of all.
As a result of the lack of communication and disorganization, he said that when he spoke with Building Care Staff they were no more clued into what form the move-in process for students would assume than RAs were. On Aug. 17, for example, not only was COVID guidance signage nowhere to be found (Chang designed, printed and posted signs himself), but no one seemed to know what the color of the wristbands assigned to tested students would be by 5 p.m on move-in day. He said the Building Care Staff he spoke with weren’t even aware of the wristbands until he brought it up.
“I talked to building care staff and, honestly, it’s overwhelming. Each day they have one shift to get everything clean,” said Chang. “When I told them that [RAs] didn’t know what color the wristbands were until the last minute, they said they hadn’t even known until I told them.” he said.
Chang said it’s obvious that the people who are being put on the frontline to sanitize the buildings and who are most at risk are being taken advantage of and because of limited interactions, residents may never even see Building Care Staff, who often have to go into the student’s suites and clean the privately shared bathroom, thereby extending their personal risk.
On his floor, Chang said that up to 20 to 30 people may repeatedly use the same shared space while testing status remains inconsistent among them. He added that students within his dorm have been following social distancing guidelines, such as mask wearing, for the most part, but not always.
Behavioral Compact and the next reopening
L confirmed reports that the Online Behavioral Reporting Forum which is supposed to help ensure community compliance with social distancing policies is still not active yet. It’s promised to be up and rolling before classes begin. However, students have noted that behaviors that would classify as infractions to the Behavioral Compact have already been witnessed on campus and around Collegetown.
“As far as I know, it is not published yet and we have received no information about when it will become available. Even when it is available, however, there is little that residential life can do to enforce the compact,” L said.
Another concern Chang has is Cornell’s response in the event of a possible outbreak of coronavirus within the dormitories. Due to HIPPA laws that guarantee the protection of personal health related information, Chang said he worries that when a case does appear in the dorms residents and staff won’t be informed who or where the case was located, leaving residents wandering the halls unbeknownst of the risk to their safety.
Already the UNC Chapel Hill and Notre Dame University were forced to cease in-person learning after incurring a spike in positive coronavirus cases within a week of opening.
On Aug. 19, which was the final day of residential staff training, RAs received more direction to prepare them for the next move-in dates on Aug. 23 and 24 when the largest cohorts of students are expected to arrive.
Vice President for Student and Campus Life Ryan Lombardi agreed to meet with R.A. organizers as soon as possible in an email provided to The Cornell Daily Sun by a University spokesperson.
This story has been updated for accuracy. Previously, it stated that Jason Chang had paid "$70 and more" for his PPE. The full amount is $300. Previously it stated that accurate bathroom signs had not been posted, which has been updated to COVID guidance signs.
