The all too well known conservative pundit, Ann Coulter, has made it into the news again after she was interrupted by student protesters while speaking at an event at Cornell University on November 10.
Coulter graduated from Cornell in 1984 and was speaking at an event hosted by Cornell’s chapter of Leadership Institute — a nonprofit organization that trains conservative activists, and the Network of Enlightened Women — an organization for conservative women.
A video of the event posted on YouTube shows student protesters playing 19th Century clown music as Coulter approached the podium to speak. Recently defeated Republican candidate for Mayor, Zachary Winn — who attended the event tweeted that Coulter “became annoyed and left the venue after approximately 20 minutes.”
Vice President for University Relations at Cornell, Joel Malina said that “Eight college-age individuals were removed from the auditorium following Cornell protocols. All Cornell students among the disrupters will be referred for conduct violations,”
A column published by The Cornell Daily Sun three days before the event took place pressured the university not to allow the conservative pundit — who has been known for her controversial talking points that often provide support for racist and nationalistic narratives — to speak on campus.
The column said, “Given Ann Coulter’s history of spreading white supremacist ideals and provocatory statements meant to instigate instead of foster productive conversations, Cornell should prevent such a spread of hateful rhetoric by canceling this event.”
The column continues saying:
“For those unfamiliar with Ann Coulter’s track record, we are not seeking to “cancel” her merely for identifying as a conservative. Rather, we want accountability for her extremist rhetoric that qualifies as hate speech. She has fomented alarmism over white genocide, declared that racism against people of color does not exist in America and claimed women should not have the right to vote “because women see the government as their husbands.”
As if her blatant white supremacy was not enough, she referred to Mexican culture as “obviously deficient” as it consists of “honor killings [and] uncles raping their nieces.” The Guardian wrote in 2003 that she believed the Iraq war “missed out all the other Muslim countries that should be on America’s target list,” saying on Sept. 13, 2001, “We should invade their countries, kill their leaders and convert them to Christianity.” While this invective is appalling, it is far from representative of the full list of her alarming statements. While we do not wish to give Ann Coulter the satisfaction of generating controversy off of which she thrives, we believe that rallying the Cornell community to condemn bigotry is essential.”
According to a 2015 report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Coulter has been able to make a career in mainstream media by providing support for some of the most racist factions of society. The report says, “If one looks at her quotes throughout the years, many strikingly similar things have been uttered by neo-Nazis and hardcore white nationalists. Yet Coulter remains in the mainstream.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center has compiled an extensive list of Coulters hate-filled remarks, here.
The American Civil Liberties Union has also said that Coulter — and other right-wing extremists — have been able to stay in the mainstream despite their rhetoric by “using a series of tricks to disguise their hatred.”
According to the ACLU, one of these tricks is denying that racism exists at all. The ACLU says, “They dismiss systemic racism and racial bias and allege that racist stereotypes are scientific and objective. Their goal is to remove empathy by treating people’s legitimate and rational pain in the face of oppression as self-victimization.”
For example, in an article written by Coulter in 2017 Coulter said, “Any claim of ‘hate’ directed at Muslims, blacks, gays or Hispanics by Trump supporters should be treated like a UFO sighting: presumed false”
In response to Coulter being shouted out of her speaking event by protesters, her supporters who are quick to condemn the “self-victimization” of others have insisted that they are the victims of left-wing suppression themselves.
This is another one of the tricks that the ACLU says right-wing extremists use to maintain their position in the mainstream. According to the ACLU, creating false equivalencies between social justice and white supremacy allows them “to deligitimize and attack racial justice movements by calling them discriminatory against white people.”
This sets the stage for the next trick in the book, which is to allege that their First Amendment right to free speech is being taken away. While the right to free speech is profoundly important, people like Coulter attempt to exploit this right as a cover for promoting hate. The ACLU says, “they use free speech as a cover for white supremacy. Because their bigotry is legally protected, they maintain it’s patriotic. They don’t care about the First Amendment – their goal is to promote a hateful political agenda.”
After Coulter walked out of the event, Cornell University issued an apology in a statement saying, “Cornell apologizes to Ms. Coulter and all members of the audience who hoped to hear her remarks. The inappropriate behavior displayed by disrupters does not reflect the university’s values.”
