ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University Police are searching for a missing freshman. Shawn West, 18, was last seen in his resident hall on North Campus the morning of Tuesday, April 6. His parent, who resides in New York City, reported him missing on Wednesday afternoon.
West is described as a Black male, 5'10, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. There is no description of the clothing he may be wearing, however the included photo with him wearing a mask shows his most current hairstyle. Anyone with information about West's whereabouts should call Cornell police at work 607-255-1111 or email CUP-inv@cornell.edu.
