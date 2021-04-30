Cornell University president Martha Pollack announced that each graduate this year will now be able to bring two guests to commencement. Originally no guests were allowed, but the change happened after New York state released updated public health guidance for commencement ceremonies that allows up to 33% of capacity.
Each graduate will receive two non-transferable tickets for guests to attend one of the in-person celebrations. All the details have not been worked out, Pollack said, but that plans will be adjusted over the coming weeks.
"Additional information – including how tickets will be distributed, state-mandated public health and safety protocols that will need to be followed, and other important information – will be communicated directly with graduates as soon as the details are available," she wrote in a statement.
