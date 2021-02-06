ITHACA, NY -- A cluster of at least 12 positive COVID-19 cases has been announced at Cornell University. The school said the cases are related to a party in Collegetown, which many members of Greek life organizations attended and where face covering and physical distancing requirements were not followed. The university stated they expect the number of positive cases to continue to grow as contacts from the party are identified and tested.
Even beyond this one cluster, the great majority of students who have tested positive since Monday in surveillance (non-arrival) testing are fraternity or sorority members, according to Cornell.
"The disregard of public health guidelines, all of which are requirements of the student behavioral compact, by some of our students represents a significant risk to the health and safety of our community," the university's statement said. "It is essential that all students, including those in the fraternity and sorority system, abide by the compact, which includes cooperating with contact investigations."
Due to the potential of these cases to increase on-campus transmission of the virus, the campus alert status has been moved to Yellow: Low to Moderate Risk.
