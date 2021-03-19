Ithaca, NY -- Cornell University has moved to alert level yellow after 74 positive COVID cases were reported over the past week. Level yellow means that incidence of the virus remains low, but indicators show increased or potential for increase in transmission.
President Martha Pollack sent an email to students in which she outlined that about half of those positives are associated with first-year students living on North Campus, and many of others are linked to community spread in Greek-life organizations, athletic teams, on- and off-campus parties and travel outside of Ithaca. The university had two "wellness days" last week, in lieu of a traditional spring break.
At the March 16 County Legislature meeting, Cornell's vice president for community relations Joel Malina said those days likely contributed to the rise in cases.
"Good weather no doubt added to too much of an enticement to fall short on follow through of all the behavioral guidelines," he said.
In Pollack's message, she also noted that there has been an "extremely concerning" increase in the numbers of students who are consistently missing their required surveillance testing and failing to complete the daily check health assessments.
"Moreover, some students have either refused to comply with contact tracing or provided false information," she added. "These students may think they are protecting their friends by not identifying them as contacts, but they are, in fact, putting themselves and others at risk, including the most vulnerable among us."
Students who fail to adhere to the required guidelines are in violation of the Behavioral Compact and are subject to disciplinary action. According to Pollack, a number of students and student organizations have already faced or are in the process of facing "serious repercussions for their actions."
Tompkins County case counts have also been steadily rising over the past week, largely due to the increase of cases at Cornell.
