Cornell University has made the unprecedented move of canceling face-to-face classes and will be sending students home for the semester in reaction to the outbreak of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
The transition to online classes will start now, according to an announcement from the schools, but students will be allowed to stay on campus until March 28, when their spring break was set to begin.
"We will be asking all undergraduate students and many professional degree students to leave campus at the start of spring break and to remain at their permanent home residence, completing their semesters remotely. (When essential, we will honor requests for exemptions.)" according to a statement from Cornell President Martha Pollack.
By April 6, all classes will be mandatorily taken online, though faculty is encouraged to start online coursework earlier than that. Faculty and staff are being kept on a normal work schedule (unless they feel sick) and the Ithaca campus will remain open.
Students who live on-campus will be informed about move-out procedures and given an opportunity to petition to stay on-campus if they are unable to return home. Those who do remain on campus will have to complete their work online, and dining halls will remain open though "on-campus activities" will be greatly reduced, the school said.
The extraordinary new measure comes with further expansion of on-campus activity regulations as well, strengthening last week's announced restrictions. Non-essential Cornell events involving more than 100 people, both on- and off-campus "must be postponed, cancelled or offered virtually." Cornell is defining "non-essential" as anything unrelated to education instruction or food service.
The school continues that alumni events, annual spring events like Cornell Days and Dragon Day will all not be held. Only three guests per team member will be allowed to attend sporting events. Other future events, like the prestigious Commencement Weekend, are firmly in the air.
“We will reassess these event/visitor restrictions no later than April 1, and we will update you should changes be made," Pollack said. "While we sincerely hope to hold our traditional Commencement Weekend, it is unknown at this time whether that will be possible. Members of the commencement office and colleagues from across the university will review all options and make a recommendation later this month.”
Pollack further commented that she understood the gravity of the move.
Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick commented on Twitter that the move represents a severe blow to the city, one of the strongest economies in upstate New York. The impact that a massive disappearance of students would have could theoretically be very severe, leading Myrick to call for an admittedly unprecedented universal basic income measure locally.
We need immediate and forceful federal action - we will see a horrific economic impact. Right now Ithaca has the strongest economy in NY state. Three months from now? We need paid leave, small business grants, and a limited time universal basic income. https://t.co/9qHatd2shq— Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) March 10, 2020
Now is the time for a universal basic income - checks directly to every household for two or three months. This challenge is unprecedented. The response should be too.— Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) March 10, 2020
