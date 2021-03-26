Cornell University’s Johnson School MBA program will move to all-virtual for at least a week after a spike in cases among MBA students. In a letter from university president Martha Pollack, the university has 63 new cases in students over the past three days, most of which are among MBA students who gathered for St. Patrick’s Day. According to Pollack, investigations show the students “did not adhere to the critical masking and social-distancing measures that are required by the behavioral compact.”
While the MBA program is virtual, students are expected to stay in the residents leaving only for food and testing, get tested every other day and cooperate fully with contact tracing. Pollack added that the school is also working on facilitating surveillance testing for non-Cornell students who live in the same off-campus residential complex as many of the MBA students.
Reiterating her message from last week, Pollack said students found to be in violation of the compact will face disciplinary measures that can result in sanctions up to and including dismissal from the university.
