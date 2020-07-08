Cornell University issued a statement Wednesday morning expressing its support for the lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) fighting President Donald Trump's administration's decision to end visas for international students whose schools move their classes to online-only. Several universities have already made the move online in response to the coronavirus.
School President Martha Pollack said that the school was surprised by the decision and that it would be signing on to an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit. As of 2018, Cornell had 5,322 international students enrolled, making up 22.55 percent of the school's total student body.
"This was wholly unexpected, and it is a senseless and unfair policy that runs counter to all that we stand for as a global academic community," Pollack said. "I write today to express our unqualified support for our international students, who enrich our community in so many ways. Cornell has, since its founding, welcomed students from around the globe to study here; simply put, we would not be Cornell without them."
Pollack continued that she did not think Cornell students would be specifically impacted by the move, because of its recent choice to conduct classes in a hybrid combination of online and in-person. The Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency had issued the controversial guidelines on Monday and they've been met with nearly universal scorn by academic institutions even before the Harvard-MIT lawsuit Wednesday. Harvard had already announced that all its classes would be held online. Pollack did not say whether or not the students would be effected by Cornell's decision to hold all classes online after Thanksgiving break.
"Our international students contribute daily to the diversity, excellence and global engagement of our university," Pollack wrote. "To each of our international students, I want to say directly: You belong here, and we will fight for you to be here. We stand with you and with all of our international faculty, staff and the more than 28,000 international Cornell alumni around the world."
