Cornell University is taking steps to impose consequences on students who miss their surveillance testing after a recent uptick in case numbers.
Ryan Lombardi, vice president for student and campus Life, Kathryn Boor, dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education and Lisa Nishii, vice provost for undergraduate education, sent out an email stating that they've continued to see a pattern of testing non-compliance among "a subset of our students," even since the rise to alert level yellow almost two weeks ago.
"This behavior, which endangers our community and risks compromising in-person teaching and student activities, will not be tolerated," the email said.
Later this week, students who do not complete their assigned surveillance test within 24 hours will face the following restrictions:
- All enrollment transactions will be placed on hold. This hold will restrict a student’s ability to:
- Access Canvas for enrolled courses, which means that students will be blocked from downloading course materials, submitting assignments or taking exams. Because access has been disabled due to non-compliance with the Behavioral Compact, faculty will not provide students with course materials, offer make-up exams or grant extensions for missed assignment deadlines.
- Drop a course or change a grading option. If this hold occurs over the April 5 drop deadline (or April 26 for the second 7-week session), there is no guarantee that the student’s college or school will approve a late drop or grade option change. Students with active enrollment holds at the time of pre-enrollment (currently scheduled to take place during the first half of May) will be unable to pre-enroll for fall ’21 courses.
- Access to campus Wi-Fi and residential wired networks will be revoked.However, students will continue to be able to access Cornell Health, Cayuga Health System, Daily Check and submit a help ticket. Some features of these websites may require you to switch your cellular network to use them to their fullest extent.
- Access to campus facilities will continue to be revoked, including academic buildings, libraries, and study spaces.
In order to lift these restrictions, students must complete a surveillance test immediately, which starts by scheduling a testing appointment through Daily Check.
Restoration of a student's access to Canvas, campus Wi-Fi networks and campus facilities will not be immediate; system updates can take between 12-24 hours. I
"We recognize and appreciate that the majority of students are acting as good citizens by consistently complying with surveillance testing and other public health measures. It is unfortunate that the good work of many is being overshadowed by a small cohort of students who refuse to take the necessary measures to keep our campus safe. It is our sincere hope that these immediate restrictive actions will correct this, and we can all enjoy the remaining weeks of the spring semester," the email said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.