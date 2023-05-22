Cornell University Police and the Ithaca Fire Department are conducting an investigation into a fire that occured in Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hall on the Cornell University Campus at approximately 11:24 p.m. on May 20.
A university crime alert stated that emergency personell discovered a pile of laundry on the fourth floor of the residential dormitory that had been damaged by the fire. The crime alert continued saying that “the fire supressoin system contained the fire to the immediate area.“
Anyone with information related to this incident has been asked to contact the Cornell University Public Safety Communications Center at (607) 255-1111.
Cornell University Police urge the community to protect themselves in the event of a fire by alerting those around you of the fire, then evacuate the building, close room doors as you leave, activate the fire alarm and move away from the building once you exit.
Immediately report any criminal or unusual activity by dialing 911 or utilizing the RAVE Guardian app.
(1) comment
Spelling: personnel, not "personell".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.