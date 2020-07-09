Cornell University organized a town hall Wednesday night to address community concerns about their reactivation plan, which includes in-person and online components and a massive testing and surveillance program.
The panel was made up of Cornell Provost Michael Kotlikoff, Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa, Dr. Martin Stallone, CEO of Cayuga Health Systems, and was moderated by Cornell VP of University Relations Joel Malina. (Watch the whole replay here)
Kotlikoff began by discussing the process behind Cornell's reactivation plan, which is unique and has generated national headlines with its contentions that students are safer if classes are held in-person and testing is mandated as opposed to if classes are online.
"We determined early on that we would really need to surveil our population repeatedly to be able to identify individuals that are positive quickly, isolate them and avoid the risk to the community," Kotlikoff said. Kotlikoff reiterated that Cornell's modeling, which largely relies on student polling that showed many students would be coming back to Ithaca regardless of whether classes were being held in-person or remotely, led them to the decision to choose a hybrid route.
Stallone and Kruppa, who have both previously spoken in support of the Cornell plans, also addressed the virtual audience. Stallone detailed Cayuga Medical Center's readiness to handle an outbreak if one should occur, saying the health system could supply hundreds of beds and 50 people on ventilators at one time, if the situation should go that direction. He also said, as CMC took patients from New York City, it's always possible to shift people to other places.
Malina answered a question asking what made Cornell unique enough from its peer universities that the school chose not to schedule online courses in the fall, which has been the preferred path for many other schools nationwide. Once again, he referenced the number of students at Cornell who live off-campus and who said they would be back regardless, and Kotlikoff added that another factor was Cornell's location: Tompkins County has been able to avoid the worst of the public health aspect of the shutdown, with only two active cases remaining and no deaths.
"Part of our modeling relies on the fact that we really have such a low prevalence in Ithaca," Kotlikoff said. "What we will certainly see if individuals coming into our community from areas that have a higher average prevalence and that will almost certainly bring individuals that carry the virus. All of our plans are designed to try to identify them, ideally before they come, if they get here, identify them on-site, quarantine them on-site, and drive this down. Our modeling shows that if we can do this, we can maintain a very low rate of infectivity in and near our surroundings."
Pool testing, in which 10 test samples are combined and tested to increase speed and convenience, was also discussed. Kotlikoff said that there would be testing done once a week, and that the frequency of those tests could be increased if need be. Identifying and tracing positive cases is not inhibited by pool testing, he said.
Malina also said that the school "unequivocally" understands that it has a responsibility to the Tompkins County community to help stop the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, and that the responsibility has driven many of their decisions during the course of the reactivation formulation.
Kotlikoff said that he was confident in the responses of the students, even in the wake of the recent surge in states elsewhere, when asked if he thought they would have changed their minds from the time that they were polled. While he acknowledged that some would change their mind, he said it was unlikely to be so many as to significantly change the school's decision process.
"I do think it's reasonable to think that some of those students will not come back even though they said they would come back," Kotlikoff said. But he continued that the model was consistent even if only 5,000 students came back -- and that there was almost no chance that anywhere near as low as 5,000 students came back.
Another particularly hot topic that has arisen, through no fault of Cornell's, has been the federal government's decision regarding international student visas that would be revoked. Panelists maintained that it would not be a problem for Cornell students specifically, since the school had chosen a hybrid program of online and in-person learning. There are several questions about how the hybrid program interacts with the ICE guidelines, though. For instance, if a certain department moves all their classes online, which is possible, or if a student opts to take an online-only option for a course, are their visas then invalid? The panel did not touch upon these questions.
To conclude, Malina reiterated that students who are quarantining would likely do so on campus, though local hotels are also willing to house people for that purpose.
