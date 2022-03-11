ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University is loosening its mask requirements on campus beginning March 14. According to a statement from the university, the decision comes on the heels of a declining prevalence of COVID-19, altered masking guidelines from the CDC and Tompkins County Health Department, as well as the fact that the vast majority of cases on campus have been mild or asymptomatic.
Masks requirements will be lifted for the majority of on-campus locations. High-quality masks will continue to be required in the following spaces and circumstances:
- Students and instructors in classrooms, laboratories and similar teaching settings. Faculty who are able to maintain physical distance from others while teaching may choose to do so unmasked.
- Health care and COVID-19 testing facilities (including Cornell Health). The College of Veterinary Medicine will provide future mask guidance for diagnostic and clinical facilities.
- Buses and Cornell-owned vehicles being utilized for multi-occupancy travel.
The university said its scientific model predict that COVID-19 will continue to be transmitted over the coming weeks but that it will not exceed the school’s capacity to isolate students.
“And as noted, infections have overwhelmingly resulted in mild symptoms. However, COVID-19 has not gone away — the virus remains on our campus and it is likely that we will see modest increases in infections on campus, as we have again this week,” the statement said. “For these reasons we will continue to require masks in the settings described above until prevalence stabilizes or begins to fall so that we can be sure to have adequate isolation space.”
The university also emphasized that people may choose to continue wearing masks even when not required and should not be made to feel uncomfortable, and encouraged people who are concerned about the risk of infection to continue to wear a mask.
As outlined in guidance from the Tompkins County Health Department and NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (for employees), and Cornell Health (for students), individuals who enter isolation or quarantine must wear a well-fitting mask around others for five days after their quarantine or isolation period ends. And, anyone experiencing symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 should wear a mask and access symptomatic testing.
Surveillance testing requirements remain in place for unvaccinated or un-boosted students, faculty and staff. In the coming weeks, Cornell will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus and may make additional adjustments to its masking and testing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.