ITHACA, NY -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today announced over $7 million in federal funding for Ithaca-based research in clean energy through the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). Schumer said that this cutting edge research is integral to the fight against climate change and will boost economic recovery efforts by creating good-paying jobs in Ithaca.
“Ithaca is leading New York and our nation in the fight against climate change. I am proud to deliver this $7 million federal investment that will supercharge our efforts to deliver critical clean energy solutions and create good paying jobs right here in Upstate New York,” Schumer said. “From the push to decarbonize 100% of its building to the groundbreaking research being done at Cornell University, many are now recognizing what I have long known, Ithaca is paving the way to a greener and ‘gorges’ future.”
“The number of Cornell Engineering projects funded through this competitive process demonstrates the high level of innovation we are applying to the global challenge of lowering humanity's carbon footprint,” said Lynden A. Archer, the Joseph Silbert Dean of Engineering at Cornell University. “We are grateful to Senator Schumer for his commitment to scientific research and his steadfast support of ARPA-E, which accelerates the technological advances necessary to address our world's most pressing problems.”
Schumer outlined the selected projects below:
Cornell University – Field-Focused Load-Leveled Dynamic Wireless Charging System for Electric Vehicles
Award: $1,425,000
Cornell University seeks to develop a breakthrough wireless charging system for stationary and dynamic charging of electric vehicles (EVs), with significant improvements compared with state-of-the-art solutions. Specifically, the project will demonstrate a 50-kW capacitive wireless charging system with 150 kW/m2 power transfer density and 95% efficiency, while meeting fringing-field safety standards and increasing grid reliability by minimizing power pulsations. By enabling effective stationary and dynamic wireless charging of EVs, this project has the potential to drastically reduce the need for expensive and bulky on-board batteries, enable unlimited range, and accelerate EV penetration. Successful deployment of the technology will lead to significant reductions in EV infrastructure costs and bring the U.S. closer to an electrified energy future.
Dimensional Energy – 3D-Printed Ceramic Thermocatalytic CO2 Reactor with High Carbon Conversion and Energy Efficiencies
Award: $3,100,104
Dimensional Energy will use additive manufacturing systems to 3D print ceramic components for innovative chemical reactors that can run on low-carbon electricity sources. The ceramic chemical reactors will have enhanced properties and design features that could not be produced using conventional manufacturing processes. Dimensional Energy’s innovative reactors convert carbon dioxide into a feedstock chemical that can be further processed into synthetic jet fuel, thereby providing low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel to the aviation sector that accounts for nearly 3% of global annual emissions.
Cornell University –Advancing a Low Carbon Built Environment with Inherent Utilization of Waste Concrete and CO2 via Integrated Electrochemical, Chemical, and Biological Routes (ADVENT)
Award: $2,500,000
Cornell University will harness low-cost renewable electricity to produce cementitious materials using waste construction residues and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to replace fossil fuel driven energy intensive processes and limit the construction industry’s greenhouse gas footprint. The technology, known as ADVENT, would replace thermally intensive processes for producing construction materials with integrated electrochemical and chemical approaches that utilize CO2 emissions and construction and demolition (C & D) materials. The proposed process could co-utilize CO2 emissions and organic and inorganic constituents of C & D materials to coproduce calcium carbonate, hydrogen, and carbon materials for making construction materials. This unique, innovative approach could pave the way for distributed, on-demand synthesis of sustainable construction materials.
Since its founding in 2009, ARPA-E has provided $2.93 billion in R&D funding, and ARPA-E projects have attracted more than $7.6 billion in private sector follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies and create sustainable clean energy jobs. Previous ARPA-E awardees have also gone on to achieve breakthroughs in commercializing a variety of energy solutions, including in the development of transformative solar, geothermal, batteries, biofuels and advanced surface coating technologies.
