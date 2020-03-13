Cornell University has announced that it will be suspending classes at the end of day Friday, March 13, three days after saying the school would be sending people home for the semester when spring break starts on March 28.
The move means all classes will be canceled entirely until April 6, including online sessions. At that point, classes will transition to online and virtual instruction. Cornell President Martha Pollack announced the decision earlier Friday afternoon.
"First, as noted above, it accelerates social distancing," Pollack wrote. "Second, travel may become more difficult in the coming days, and we want students to be able to get to their homes. And third, we recognize the significant stress that students are under currently, making classroom learning difficult."
Students must leave on-campus housing and return home by March 29, Pollack said, unless they are granted a waiver to remain on campus by the school. The university will technically remain open, but only to certain people.
"[Suspending classes] does not apply to Cornell Tech students, research degree graduate students (e.g. Ph.D. and M.S. degree candidates) conducting research that requires access to campus facilities, or to professional students on required clinical rotations, who will continue to have campus access," Pollack wrote.
Graduate and fellowship stipends will continue, as will Federal Work Study compensation.
According to the Tompkins County Health Department, the county still does not have any confirmed cases, as of Thursday afternoon. Fifteen people are awaiting test results to determine if they have coronavirus or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.