Cornell University and the Cayuga Health System have offered to test and analyze the tests of more than 1,200 Ithaca City School District (ICSD) students this week, as the school district prepares to open for in-person instruction Oct. 5.
Cornell and Cayuga Health are donating $160,000 worth of testing capacity to the district, the only one of six public school districts in Tompkins County that hasn’t yet opened its doors to students.
From Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 testing will be made available to students at the Cayuga Health Sampling Site, in the Shops at Ithaca Mall back parking lot, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Two of the three drive-up lanes are being dedicated to Ithaca students. Saturday testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at a location to be announced.
The Cornell COVID-19 Testing Lab (CCTL), which opened Aug. 17 in the College of Veterinary Medicine, will analyze the ICSD tests.
“Cornell is pleased to be able to lend its surveillance testing expertise to the Ithaca City School District as it prepares to restart in-person instruction next week,” said Joel Malina, Cornell’s vice president for university relations. “Through this joint donation, Cornell and Cayuga Health System will provide the school district with an important and timely snapshot around the prevalence of COVID-19 among its community prior to students returning.”
The university and Cayuga Health are offering this testing in response to ICSD’s request for assistance as it prepares to reopen its 12 schools to students, and will make use of excess CCTL capacity for sample analysis.
“Offering this COVID-19 testing opportunity for ICSD students is good for our community and is an indication of outstanding partnerships,” said Luvelle Brown, ICSD superintendent. “We truly are all in this together.”
According to Jennifer Turck, senior director of service lines and COVID lab business operations for Cayuga Health System, testing appointments are set at 15 minute intervals to help prevent long lines and waiting times. Weekday testing will include 324 tests per day. On Saturday, there will be 240 tests, for a grand total of 1,212 appointments for the week.
Testing will be conducted by Cayuga Health staff and Ithaca school nurses, supported by master of public health students from Cornell. Nurses and CHS staff will swab the anterior nasals for each student who is unable to self-collect, particularly younger children.
According to ICSD spokesperson Casey Bangs, anyone who needs a ride to the testing center can call 2-1-1 after they’ve scheduled an appointment to arrange for transportation.
With 5,264 students in pre-K through grade 12 as of June 30, ICSD is by far the largest in Tompkins County. The Dryden Central School District is second-largest, with 1,418 students.
