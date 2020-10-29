ITHACA, N.Y.– The left travel lane along the 700 block of West Green Street will be closed to traffic between working hours on Friday, Oct. 30.
The City announced that it intends to terminate the old water service at the 711 West Green Street property. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed at 3 p.m. the same day.
For additional information contact: Don Corwin, Nick Thomas, or Matt Sledjeski, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
