ITHACA, NY -- The western most lane on the 500 block of N. Meadow Street in Ithaca will be closed Monday for water service termination. The eastern most lane will be closed Tuesday for sewer termination.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane (or two if possible) for the duration of the work, which is scheduled from Monday at 7 a.m. until Tuesday at 3 p.m. Traffic will be restored to normal at the end of each day.
For additional information contact: Matt Sledjeski or Scott Gibson, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.