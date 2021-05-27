ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee received an update on the two Green Street garage projects, neither of which has yet commenced construction.
As a refresher, the Vecino Group is building a 12-story building called the Asteri where the western portion of the garage is. It will contain 181 low- and moderate-income apartments on the upper floors, while the first three floors will house a 49,000 sq. ft. conference center, 350 public parking spots and a small retail space. The eastern portion will be built by Ithaca Properties, LLC. The building, called the Ithacan, will be a 14-story building that houses a parking garage, market rate apartments and the Ithaca College physician’s assistant school. The center portion that houses Cinemapolis will remain untouched.
The garage closed to parking at the end of March, with belief that construction would be imminent. However, residents have likely noticed there hasn’t been any movement on the project.
Nels Bohn, director of Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, said things are beginning to move forward after some hiccups in the process.
“There were myriad contingencies that had to be satisfied before the city could convey ownership to the developers,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been working on since January and February.”
The Asteri building’s main issues were getting construction costs in the range of their original projections, a feat Bohn said has now been accomplished. Additionally, they had to get their approval from the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) regarding abatements for building below-market housing and wait for the enactment of the hotel room tax. With all these things accomplished, they are working on the bond closing. All financing is expected to be in place by the end of June, and work on the project can begin immediately after.
The Ithacan project also had to secure financing through a bank and work with the IDA for incentives. Bohn said one of the longest hold ups has been negotiating the lease agreement between the city and the developer.
“That has been going on for at least six weeks,” he said. “We’ve reached a conceptual agreement.”
The City Administration Committee is expected to vote on the agreement at its May 26 meeting, and then Bohn said it would be in front of the full council at the beginning of June.
“Everything is moving,” he said. “Not as fast as we thought, but we’re moving toward closing.”
Tom Knipe, the city’s deputy director of economic development, added that the conference center team is always close to finalizing a contract with third-party operator ASM Global, which operates more than 300 venues around the world, including the Albany Capital Center in Albany and the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
“They’re top notch, they’re the best,” Knipe said. “They’re helping us in reviewing the designs for the conference center and making recommendations for changes. It’s really good to have them at the table.”
While it was certainly good news that the financing was being finalized, it does seem to mean the initial estimates for construction timelines will now be off by at least three months or so. The original hope was that the garage portion would be completed by the holidays to support shoppers coming into downtown, however, given the late start that seems impossible now. Following the completion of the garage, there will still be about two years of work left to finish the towers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.