Marc Molinaro was elected to the United States House of Representatives to represent New York’s 19th Congressional District in November 2022. Since his election, the Republican Congressman has attempted to position himself as a moderate in a party that has taken a hard turn to the far right.
The moderate Molinaro can be seen when listening to him speak about his support for renewable energy, reproductive rights or his views about former President Donald Trump. The not so moderate Molinaro can be seen when listening to him evade concrete answers about how to protect social security, taking look at his votes to increase oil and gas extraction on public land, ending the pause of student loan payments, and his support for expanding work requirements for federal programs like SNAP and TANF.
Health Care
At roughly $3.5 trillion, the United States spends the most on health care costs than any other high-income country but still has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic illnesses. It has been estimated that about 60,000 people die annually because they couldn’t afford health insurance.
The extravagantly high prices for health care in the U.S. can be attributed to a conglomeration of things including but not limited to the administrative bureaucracy involved in the billing process required by private health insurance companies, price gouging pharmaceutical companies, and high costs for private health insurance.
Many comparable nations achieve better health outcomes while spending much less on health care costs by having a universal health care system. The U.S. remains the only developed nation without a universal health care system, mainly due to a corrupt campaign finance system that allows private insurance companies to spend millions of dollars lobbying elected officials to maintain opposition to such a system. However, that’s a conversation to be had in another story.
When asked how he would work to improve health care for his constituents and lower the cost of prescription drugs, Molinaro said nothing regarding any of the issues mentioned above. Instead, he said that “unless we confront mental health and substance use disorder, unless we focus more resources on prevention and intervention services, we’re not confronting what is driving up health care costs.” Molinaro added that he has “heard from every corner of the 19th district that access to quality health care is a challenge.”
In an attempt to respond to the lack of access to quality health care in the district, Molinaro said that he is working on a funding request for a mental health hub in Columbia County, and a mental health hub focused on serving veterans in Broome County. According to Molinaro, “Those are the kinds of community based models that can drive down health care costs, broaden access, and provide better outcomes for patients, individuals and communities.”
He is also focused on addressing issues regarding increasing staffing shortages in the industry. “I hear from health care providers that we have too many vacancies in our health care system from nurses to doctors and other positions.” Molinaro continued saying, “Our healthcare system is on life support in some ways, and it's not for lack of money.” On this point, he is certainly correct.
Molinaro has also been working across the aisle with Congressman Pat Ryan, who represents New York’s 18th Congressional District, to raise the age that children in military families are allowed to stay their parents health insurance plan. Currently, children are allowed to stay on their parents health insurance plan until they are 26 years old, but in the TRICARE system, which provides health insurance to current and retired members of the U.S. military and their families, children are phased out of coverage when they turn 21. The bill sponsored by Molinaro and Ryan would raise that age to 26 to create more equity in health insurance for children.
Molinaro says that the bill has more than 60 co-sponsors from both parties who are trying to include the bill in some must-pass pieces of legislation. “We’re hopeful that we can get this over the line in this session,” Molinaro said.
Energy Prices
When asked what he thinks about the current 62% rate increase that has been proposed by New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) — the Empire State’s energy utility monopoly — Molinaro said that “the state of New York makes those decisions and I have been very critical of the Public Service Commission.” He continued saying, “I’ve always thought that the actions of the PSC need to be more transparent and accessible so consumers have an opportunity to have their voices heard.” Molinaro added that they also “need to be respectful of the fact that New Yorkers shoulder among the highest energy costs in the country.”
According to Molinaro, “The way to drive down cost is certainly to use both private and public resources to improve electric infrastructure. That’s why as a member of the Transportation Infrastructure Committee I’m focused on making sure that those federal dollars find their way upstate.”
Molinaro told the Times that he “supports diversifying our energy generation, and that means continued support for renewable energy…by ensuring that there’s an ability to build out renewable energy options.” However, he added that it’s an issue when upstate farm land is taken over for renewable energy projects used for power downstate.
Included in Molinaro’s vision of energy diversification is continued reliance on fossil fuel production. Molinaro voted to pass the legislation in the House of Representatives that would prohibit the President from declaring a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing — a practice that was banned by New York State in 2014 — eliminate environmental review requirements for energy projects, and “repeal funding for energy efficiency improvements in buildings as well as the greenhouse gas reduction fund.”
Molinaro added that he is a supporter of Nuclear Energy as a tool to achieve American energy independence. He called the closure of the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant “absurd” and said that the state's actions regarding the facility have resulted in increased reliance on fossil fuels. That’s an accurate description of events as New York has increased reliance on methane emitting natural gas to fill the void created by the closure of Indian Point.
Social Security
Molinaro has held several town hall meetings and local events in every county in the district during his time in office. At many of these events, Molinaro has been confronted over issues regarding entitlement programs like social security and Medicaid. During his conversation with The Ithaca Times, Molinaro said that he promises to protect Social Security and Medicaid but did not give a concrete response to how he would follow through on that promise.
Molinaro told the Ithaca Times that he — along with several other members of the GOP — pressured House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to include prohibitions on making cuts to social security, medicaid and veterans services in the bipartisan debt ceiling deal. “I and members like me demanded that Medicare and Social Security be protected and therefore was removed from that ceiling negotiation,” Molinaro said.
When asked if he would support increasing the amount that wealthy individuals paid into social security, Molinaro said that he was “not not opposed to ensuring that those who earn more are contributing appropriately.” He added that a bipartisan commission is needed to achieve long term solvency for the program, echoing comments he made at a town hall in Saugerties earlier this year which sparked criticism from his opponents.
During the Saugerties town hall, Molinaro said that he supported a commission to study the solvency of Social Security and that “I believe that a commission of that sort would come to an agreement that would likely encompass certain things that I don't necessarily like but would have to support.”
Those things could include raising the retirement age for Social Security to from 65 to 70. When asked if he would support such a measure at the town hall, Molinaro refused to answer. In response to his refusal to answer questions about the retirement age, more than 150 of Molinaro’s constituents have submitted a letter to his office strongly opposing any and all changes to social security benefits.
“Those of us who depend on these programs deserve direct answers on these questions, not evasiveness and punting the ball to some hypothetical commission. Our questions are simple, and we would appreciate a direct answer to them,” said an audience member at the town hall.
Inflation
When asked how he would respond to reports that inflation has been driven by monopolies engaging in price gouging rather than increased government spending, Molinaro said that he is “very skeptical of private corporations that gobble up and consume smaller competitors,” but that “inflation is certainly driven by government spending.”
According to Molinaro, “the trillions of dollars pumped into the economy, both by congressional decisions prior to me and the president's fueled inflation. It fueled inflation by devaluing the dollar, but also, but also putting this enormous demand on an economy that didn't have the supply those things produce inflation.” He continued saying, “Are there businesses and major corporations that take advantage of that? Certainly they are, and they ought to be held accountable.”
Student Debt
Student loan payments have been on pause since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but Molinaro has recently voted to end that pause, which will result in millions of people being required to start paying back their student debt in the coming months. He also stands in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 worth of student debt for individuals with an annual income under $125,000.
More than 40 million people hold a total of $1.6 trillion collectively in student loan debt, and the average borrower has about $30,000 in student debt. The student debt crisis is no secret to Ithacan’s as the city has been named as one of the top 10 cities nationwide with the most student debt. According to the WalletHub analysis, the median student debt in Ithaca is $25,235 and the ratio of debt to median earnings stands at 77%.
Biden’s plan would offer some much needed assistance to Ithacan’s struggling to repay their student loans. The plan would clear the debt for roughly 20 million people nationwide, which would be a step in the right direction even though it would leave a hefty sum continuing to struggle with debt.
When asked how he would address the student crisis Molinaro said that Congress should be looking at tools relating to tax relief that can be used to drive down the impact of student loans. According to Molinaro, “I think tax relief to those shouldering high student debt is responsible. I think that we can create tax relief, exemptions and credits to assist people with that debt as they transition from school to work.”
Molinaro added that an additional problem is that the federal government allows “astronomically high” interest rates to be charged on student loans. He says that “the [Biden] administration could take action to force a realistic address of interest rates.” He continued saying, “we ought to be focused on the root cause of the problem which is that tuition is too damn high and that the federal government continues to subsidize that with astronomically high interest rates.”
Trump Indictment
When asked to respond to the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding his refusal to return hundreds of boxes that could contain classified information, Molinaro said “The man should have turned over the boxes.” However, he added that he shares the concern that many people have regarding a “double standard when it comes to enforcement of law against political opponents.”
