ITHACA, NY -- The Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) had a lengthy discussion before narrowly approving the Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA) for the Green Street Garage Urban Renewal Project with a 3-2 vote. The DDA will move on to Common Council for approval.
The DDA provides for the disposition and development of the site currently owned by the city and authorized to be transferred to the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency (IURA) to “implement an urban renewal project in accordance with all applicable laws,” according to the agreement. The developer is then bound by the terms and conditions set forth in the agreement.
The Vecino Group will be developing the western and center sections of Green Street Garage, which will see 356 new and refurbished public parking spaces, at least 181 housing units affordable to households earning between 40% and 80% of area median income, a 49,000 square-foot conference center with street-level active use, 2,000 square feet of lease space for the Department of Public Works, retention of the Cinemapolis movie theater, and retention and improvement of the public pedestrian connectors including Home Dairy Alley and the east-west connector between City Hall and Home Dairy Alley.
Committee member Donna Fleming was upfront from the beginning that she does not support the conference center.
“I can’t support agreements that continue to plan for the conference center, which I’ve always thought was a bad idea but now I think is a worse idea than ever,” she said.
And she wasn’t alone in that thinking. Committee member Cynthia Brock agreed, stating she doesn’t think the types of jobs it will bring are the kinds Ithaca needs.
“The part of our economy the conference center supports is the hospitality industry, an industry with low wages and that is vulnerable to economic ups and downs,” she said. “It doesn’t build the type of economy and jobs that we need to add stability and diversity for our residents.”
Committee member Laura Lewis, however, disagreed, stating that despite its risks, the project would overall be an asset to the city.
“I acknowledge there is some risk in this project, especially with the inclusion of the conference center, but I have supported this in the past and I am continuing to support this project because of the benefits to the community in terms of affordable housing, the benefits to Cinemapolis and the large benefit of the parking garage,” she said. “It will take care of the reconstruction of the parking garage which is badly needed […] I don’t at all intend to ignore that there are some risks, but I think there are times to take measured and calculated risks going forward for a long-term benefit.”
The meeting also addressed CRM Rental Management, the company that will be managing the housing component of the project. Brock expressed concern that they were only experienced in smaller housing complexes for seniors and people with disabilities.
Nels Bohn, the director of IURA, said that though that’s where CRM got its start, it currently manages several of Vecino’s affordable housing projects, including projects in Utica and Elmira. He also assured her that the company was based in Rome, NY, and was very familiar with upstate New York housing.
“The state has recognized them as capable housing managers,” Bohn said. “We wanted to make sure we have professional and responsive management.”
For his part, PEDC Chair Seph Murtagh strongly supports the project.
“I think it’s visionary, I think it’s an incredible project,” he said. “The parking garage alone would be a major achievement on its own for the city.”
He said he believes there’s a demand for a conference center of that size, and asked Deputy Director for Economic Development Tom Knipe if there had been any research into what the industry anticipates as the world works to bounce back from the pandemic.
Knipe pointed out that the conference center is slated to open mid-2024, and noted that in a survey done last month, 45% of meeting planners think in-person conferences will return to pre-COVID strength by 2023, while 16% thought it would be 2024.
“In a lot of ways, meeting facilities are hurting right now, as is the entire hospitality industry, but being able to open at the time when projections indicate meeting numbers will return is a strength for our facility,” he said.
He also added that because of the timing, the conference center will be able to be equipped with the appropriate HVAC systems and proper audio/visual features to facilitate hybrid meetings.
The construction and future operation and upkeep of the conference center will be funded through a hotel room tax. Last year, the city reached out to the Assemblyperson Barbara Lifton and Senator Tom O’Mara’s offices to ask the Assembly and Senate to pass a bill in the state legislature that would enable the city to create a new city hotel occupancy tax. Their bid was successful, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law at the end of December. The city can now pass a local law to establish a five percent hotel room occupancy tax.
Because of the complex, interwoven nature of a joint public-private venture, the financial details get a bit complicated. The affordable housing part of the project is the private component, while the conference center and garage are the public components. In the DDA, the city sold the property to Vecino for $1 so Vecino can develop it. The city will then lease the conference center back from Vecino, and the terms of the lease will be the cost of repayment toward the bond that Vecino is taking out to pay for the conference center; the room occupancy tax raises the revenue to pay for the lease.
Beyond construction costs, the room occupancy tax also covers the projected operating deficit of $200,000. City officials are quick to admit that conference centers are largely not profitable and are more of an investment in the community. When people come to town for conferences, it helps boost the tourism, hospitality and restaurant industries.
“There’s always a risk when you’re making an investment in a community based facility,” Bohn said. “But there’s been a lot of analysis […] The consensus is there’s a strong market for meetings in the city.”
Vecino’s 30-year lease agreement will be with Downtown Ithaca Local Development Corporation, an independent non-profit that was created for the purpose of operating the conference center. According to Knipe, the city will have a separate agreement with the LDC that the Downtown Ithaca Alliance and Chamber Foundation (on behalf of the four downtown hotels) will also be part of.
Theoretically, the cost of construction and operation of the conference center shouldn’t cost the taxpayers anything. According to the DIA, there are three levels of reserve funds being created in case there’s ever a point where the room occupancy tax doesn’t generate enough funds for some reason.
The city will be collecting room occupancy tax during the 36 months of construction when no payments are due, which will allow them to get a healthy amount of reserves before the debt has to be repaid. Taking into account the downturn in tourism due to the pandemic, Bohn said they’re conservatively estimating bringing in $4.3 million over three years.
Should the worst happen and the reserves are all emptied and money is still owed, then yes, the burden could fall on the taxpayers to make up the difference.
The DDA and hotel tax legislation will come before Common Council at their meeting in February. Murtagh said he’s fairly certain it will pass but does expect some debate.
“I think what has people freaked out is obviously the pandemic,” he said. “This is a vote for our future. We’re voting on what Ithaca will look like in 2024, and there’s still some concern about what the world will look like at that point.”
He added that while it’s nerve-wracking and there is some risk involved, he believes the conference center will ultimately afford the city an opportunity to meet a demand.
“There’s been a lack of meeting space in this community, and that’s also true for local organizations,” he said. “People hear conference center and think convention center and some huge thing, but that’s not what it is.”
He added it would be ideal for hosting things like a New York State Teacher’s Union conference, or other regional events.
Should the resolutions pass at the Council, the hotel tax would begin sometime in April.
Demolition on the site is expected to begin in March, with the parking garage slated for completion by late fall. Construction on the housing and conference center will begin in the fall and is expected to be finished by spring 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.