The Town and City of Ithaca are working towards establishing a program that could bring lower energy prices to residents while building more sustainable and local energy sources. The program, which was originally called Community Choice Aggregation has since been re-titled, TGEN, which stands for Tompkins Green Energy Network. If all goes according to plan, it will allow locals to choose where they source their energy from.
As things currently stand when it comes to energy providers in New York State, residents don’t have much of a choice to make. Avangrid, the parent company of New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) — which together supply power for around 3.7 million people in upstate New York — can arbitrarily increase energy prices due to its monopoly status. As a result, New Yorkers have faced seemingly endless increases in their energy costs.
Earlier this year, New York’s energy monopoly announced that electricity delivery rates would be increasing by 62%. New York State Assembly Member Anna Kelles has said that these rate hikes will result in people being forced to decide between feeding their children or paying an electricity bill.
In an effort to compete with NYSEG’s energy monopoly and follow through on Ithaca’s green energy goals, the Town and City of Ithaca are working on establishing TGEN.
The Town of Ithaca website explains that the program would allow residents to “choose where they source the energy that powers their homes” by creating a “bulk purchase program that leverages collective buying power to secure better pricing on energy.” This would allow residents to source energy from local solar and wind farms, which would create a more competitive utility market.
The Acting Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, Rebecca Evans, has said “What it does is provide the ability for municipalities to purchase energy on behalf of residents living in the community for a lower cost.” Evans continued saying,“Ultimately, the customer gets a cleaner form of energy at a reduced cost than they otherwise would be able to achieve if they were to be purchasing on their own.”
The Town and City are interested in purchasing electricity and natural gas. When it comes to electricity, Evans said that “We are going for 100% renewable sources.” Even though the program will allow residents to choose where they source their energy from, the energy would still be transmitted through NYSEG’s delivery systems.
Since the program would still use NYSEG delivery systems, the 62% increase in electricity delivery rates proposed by NYSEG will directly impact the costs of energy from TGEN. As a result, residents will see two electricity bills, one from the CCA and one from NYSEG for delivery. However, Evans said that because “we are purchasing in an aggregate, that means that our base supply rate is more competitive than it would be if I were purchasing on my behalf and not in collaboration with my neighbors.”
A special element of this program relates to structures called Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), which Evans described as “hyperlocal renewable energy projects or decarbonization resources that are ultimately going to help us reach our carbon neutrality goals and rely less on the utility.”
Under the current model, Evans said that “we rely fully on the utility to make the necessary upgrades to support the increased electricity load…but if we can mitigate that demand by producing our own energy then we have to rely less on the NYSEG’s of the world.”
There are two options for the DER program that are voluntary for all residents that are currently being developed by the City and Town.
One is the co-owner model which has been named “Opt-up”. If you sign up for this model Evans said, “that means that you are a physical owner of either the property or system where the DER is placed…That means that you maintain equity of that resource, so you will receive a monthly payment as a result of building that project.”
The other more simplified option is called “Opt-with”, which means that you would just be a purchaser of the energy produced by the DER. Evans said that this would work very similarly to a community solar program where you don’t receive any payments but you do know exactly where your electricity is coming from.
First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock is supportive of the program but provided a cautionary note in referencing issues that the state of Hawaii saw when they increased the amount of electricity being put onto the grid before making the necessary upgrades. “Because the network was not upgraded, the failures in the system were across the board. I think anyone from Hawaii Electric will tell you that was a devastating lesson learned about increasing electrification too rapidly without the system being able to handle all of the energy that is flowing through,” Brock said.
In response to Brock’s concerns, Evans said that the Department of Public Service and NYSEG are invested in ensuring that utilities are reliable but that “how that ultimately gets carried out, I can’t necessarily say.” However, Evans did say that NYSEG has already invested $156 million in Ithaca to upgrade substations and the transmission network.
During the June meeting of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, Evans provided an update on the program saying that the process was started when the City and Town entered into a contract with Local Power LLC in June 2022, which was followed by the adoption of a CCA enabling local law in October of the same year.
The program was initially expected to begin as early as March 2023, but Evans said that the Department of Public Service “changed regulations that dictate how new CCA’s are formed…So we had a couple of delays there.”
As a result of the delays, the program is about one year away from implementation assuming everything goes according to plan. “We’re in the homestretch of CAA and things are going to start moving really quickly, really fast,” Evans said. An implementation plan will be presented to the Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting on July 19, and the plan is expected to be brought back to the committee for a vote in August. If approved, a request for funding proposal (RFP) for a permanent administrator will be issued and the program will advance to the Common Council for a vote in September. If the Common Council approves the program, another RFP will be released for an energy supply company (ESCO) which will advance the goal of finding a source for the gas and electricity that will be purchased on behalf of residents.
Evans has said, “My intention is that the electricity supply would be 100% renewables provided that we’re able to identify an ESCO that can meet those requirements.” She added, “Given the volatility of the electricity market right now and New York State’s transition to 100% renewables, that may be more difficult than we’re seeing right now, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
According to Evans, “If all goes to plan we will bring an ESCO contract for approval to council in January, and then we'll begin sending out our opt-out notifications in May.” Customer enrollment in those contracts could then begin as early as June 2024.
To gain as much support from the community as possible, Evans has said that an excess of outreach events have been scheduled to educate the community about the program.
“DPS only requires two targeted outreach events that are open to the public in their respective municipalities, but we have close to 20 scheduled to ensure that we are reaching as many people as possible, that we are entertaining all of the questions that people have and that we're meeting people where they are,” Evans said.
Despite the concerns and setbacks, Evans has said that the program has “been a long time in the making.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.