ITHACA, NY -- Developers for the Collegetown innovation district met with community members and business owners on Dec. 7 to answer questions and hear feedback on their plans as they pursue a Planned Unit Development application.
A PUD is used when the Planning Board and Common Council agree that the long-term community benefits of a project outweigh any effects of zoning changes made to accommodate the plans; developers make the decision to apply for a PUD.
The plan presented last month comprises 10 buildings, eight of which would require height variances, along College Avenue, with Dryden Road as the northern boundary and Cook Street the southern boundary. Buildings would include student housing, workforce housing, offices, pedestrian areas and a spot for pop-up shops.
Phil Proujansky, a partner on the project, explained that they’re pursuing the PUD because they’re creating a mixed-use project that would bring new jobs, new companies and year-round vitality in Collegetown.
“Our goal is to have a more diverse group with undergraduate students, graduate students and working people,” he said. “Without the PUD approach, we wouldn’t have the density to make the economic part of this work.”
There were community members present (via Zoom) from both sides of the table, with some happy to see plans to encourage a year-round economy in Collegetown and others who thought the buildings were much too large.
“I feel like a lot of the benefits of this project, increasing density [and] environmental green space, can be achieved while staying within the zoning” Collegetown building owner Monica Moll said. “I don’t know why we have to double the size of the buildings. Zoning is there for a reason, it’s to keep everyone on a level playing field. To just rezone parcels, and in a larger sense a neighborhood, goes against what the point of zoning is.”
Marty Johnson, who owns a business across the street from the so-called landmark building of the project said he was excited at the prospect.
“As a business person it’s exciting to see the potential for growth for the neighborhood,” he said. “Of course, selfishly I want as many people living and working across the street from my business as possible, but getting a year-round economy has always been the goal […] I like density, I like tall buildings.”
However, on the contrary, student Vivian Petrecca doesn’t think bigger buildings is the right call.
“There’s a difference between slightly changing the zoning and doubling the height for the buildings,” she said. “And it’s overlooking the main issue that you will be primarily working with college students who won’t want to stay in Ithaca forever. You can pretend people will want to stay because there’s a skyscraper in the middle of Collegetown, but realistically Ithaca isn’t a major urban center, which is its whole appeal.”
Developers did explain that from their perspective, the extra height on the buildings was the only way to make the project economically feasible.
“The property values are very high, and costs really require a certain amount of density to make economic sense out of the project,” Herman Sieverding from Integrated Acquisition & Development Corp. said. “The building on the corner of College Ave and Dryden is such a small footprint […] so to make economic sense you need extra height.”
Another business owner, Costa Lambrou, saw the project as a chance to appeal to permanent residents, rather than students.
“This proposal will diversify Collegetown, like it was 30 years ago when townies spent time there,” he said. “I do believe the city has much more to gain from this project than any conceivable alternative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.