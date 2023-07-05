The June 28 meeting of the Community Police Board — which has been tasked with civilian oversight of the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) — saw members of the board discuss officer recruitment and the status of City plans to deal with safety concerns within the homeless encampments known locally as the Jungle.
Acting Chief of Police Ted Schwartz told the board that IPD is currently in the recruitment process for the civil service exam and the application deadline to sign up for the exam is August fourth. “We are trying to get anyone that might be interested in a job to sign up for the test,” Schwartz said.
According to Schwartz, the department is in the process of adding one new officer to the ranks who has recently graduated from the police academy. The officer is currently participating in field training, which Schwartz says comprises “600 hours of pretty intensive training.” The department is currently staffed with 44 officers.
Schwartz told the board that the department needs more help from the community to make policing an attractive profession to younger residents in the community in order to overcome staffing shortages that have plagued IPD for years. “IPD can not make people want to become cops because this is a societal problem…we need help from the community to make our young people think that policing is a desirable profession and that is incumbent on this board, the Common Council, and every resident that lives here,” Schwartz said.
He added, “Really what I’m asking for is help…we need help recruiting in diverse areas, which we’re trying to do but we’re also trying to do our full time jobs…so any help that anyone wants to give, I’d love it.”
Community Police Board Chairwoman Shirley Kaine asked Schwartz if IPD can provide the board with data regarding how valuable a recent contract with a recruitment agency was to the department, adding that, “There was one big stumbling block that I’d like to know if it’s been fixed or not, and that was the lack of cooperation from human resources.”
Schwartz responded saying that the civil service exam will be given on September 7, and that the department “won’t have that data back until the state sends us the results,” which can take several months. He added, “Last year we didn’t get [the results] back until mid-December,” so the board would have to wait until January or February 2024 to be provided with the data requested by Kaine.
Regarding the status of safety in the Jungle, Alderperson George McGonigal explained that he is concerned about an area of city property that borders railroad property on the east side of the inlet that runs towards Wegmans. A stabbing of a man and his dog recently occurred on that strip of property. McGonigal told the board, “I was there on Sunday and it’s got a whole different vibe than the rest of the Jungle…It’s a scary place.”
He continued saying, “I’m concerned about the crimes taking place there and not only its effect on the residents and businesses in the West End, but also it’s effect on the law-abiding homeless people who are living there.”
According to McGonigal, even though the city is working towards addressing the issues by designating certain areas where unhoused individuals will be allowed and not allowed to camp using a red, yellow, and green zoning system, the city can’t enforce the policy on property owned by the railroad.
In response to how the city will let unhoused individuals know where permitted camping locations are, McGonigal said that there has to be cooperation with the outreach workers who are already doing work in the Jungle to let people know where they can and can’t camp. “What is being proposed is urging people to move and helping them move as opposed to forcing them out,” he said.
McGonigal explained that the incentive for unhoused individuals to move to designated camping areas will involve making progress on a long awaited city plan to bring sanitary facilities to the green zone area near Southwest Park. According to McGonigal, “it’s been talked about for months, and will establish an area that has running water with hot showers and real toilets.” He added, “that’s the attraction.”
Chief Schwarts said that unhoused people living in the Jungle who are law-abiding or may be committing petty crimes are being victimized by people that are committing serious violent crimes. Regarding the hesitancy of some residents and members of Common Council to move forward with the plan to designate areas where camping will and won’t be permitted, Schwartz said “The people that I think the city’s worried about being mistreated by the cops are being victimized by the criminals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.