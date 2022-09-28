The Community Police Board raised the question of whether or not the Reimagining Public Safety Committee will be recommending that the Board be given subpoena power in the future. The question came up during a conversation with Alderperson George McGonigal, chairman of the Common Council's Special Reimagining Public Safety Subcommittee.
During last night’s meeting of the Community Police Board, George McGonigal said, “the reimagining subcommittee that we formed with five members of common council would like to hear your thoughts about the reimagining process.” McGonigal invited the Police Board to attend the subcommittee's October 11 meeting.
McGonigal continued saying, “we’re charged to come up with something by the end of the year. So we're only going to have October, November, and December.”
The Community Police Board Chair, Shirley Kane said “we would like to participate, we’ve been asking for participation since the start of this process so don't think we don't want to participate. We’re just a little shocked at the short timeline of things.”
The Community Police Board raised the question of whether or not the reimagining committee is recommending granting future subpoena power to the police board.
A subpoena is a legal document that compels an individual to give testimony or give documents or explain something, usually before a court but also in certain committees.
Kane explained that in order for the Community Police Board to issue a subpoena it would have to have an attorney on staff. The attorney would have to go through the legal ramifications of the subpoena, whether or not the board is allowed to issue the subpoena, and what the parameters of the subpoena would be.
Kane continued saying, “if you wanted to put an attorney on the board, then you have costs associated with that.”
Regarding the subpoena conversation, Community Police Board member Richard Onyejuruwa said “I don't think the city is fully prepared from a budgetary standpoint to even have this conversation.”
Acting Police Chief John Joly explained that the Ithaca Police Department's relationship with the Community Police Board is positive and that using subpoenas to compel officers to talk to the board would be unnecessary. Joly said, “I think we're at a point where the officers, although they're not legally required to, more often than not they are cooperative and they do provide information and meet with with you all.”
Joly continued saying, “I would just be concerned that we take something that's working somewhere else and create an adversarial relationship and division when we don't need it. If [subpoena power] is something they want, I’ll support that. I just think it’s working pretty well right now.”
