Conversations regarding staffing levels at the Ithaca Police Department, homelessness, and the City Attorneys response to Common Council at their meeting on November 9 dominated the November 16 meeting of the Community Police Board.
Acting Chief of Police John Joly said that as a result of recent officer injuries IPD is “down to 22 officers assigned to patrol ships which leads to burn out.” He continued saying, “Right now we have six officers assigned in total to the Beeline ship.” According to Joly, “that's six officers we've spread out across seven days, including covering days off and so forth.”
Joly also said that IPD is mandating officers to stay late and come in early to try to help fill some patrol beats, but that it's having a “pretty drastic effect on morale.”
On the positive side, IPD has interviewed 24 people who are eligible and have already taken the civil service test.
Joly said that “those 24 people that we've already interviewed have already also passed the physical agility test.” He continued saying, “the goal is that we'll be ready to start issuing some conditional job offers as soon as the Civil Service list gets certified and released in August.”
According to Joly, “we're really hoping to be able to hire at least eight people right at the beginning.”
Then the discussion turned to questions about the city setting aside roughly $55,000 for a homelessness outreach coordinator in the 2023 budget — even though the county has created a similar position.
Those who question the creation of a city homelessness coordinator say it could be a redundant use of funds, but supporters say that the coordinator could act as a liaison to the county and help provide services to black and brown communities that don’t reside in the unsanctioned encampments known as “the jungle”.
Common Council member George McGonigal said, “black and brown communities tend to be couch surfers. And so they're not getting as much attention as people in the jungle.”
During the Nov. 9 Common Council meeting Common Council member Phoebe Brown said that she didn’t agree with removing the homeless outreach coordinator position from the budget because she thinks that the position could work closely with homeless individuals who won’t be helped by the potential construction of the TIDES encampment.
Brown said, “we need someone that’s focusing on under housed individuals that aren’t going to be in encampments like TIDES.” She continued saying, “90 percent of the people who are going to use the 50 beds at TIDES, those are not going to be people of color. So we need someone who can keep their eye on the people.”
TIDES — also known as The Ithaca Area Designated Encampment Site — is better than nothing for its advocates and a waste of money for its opponents. The project is being undertaken in a joint effort by the city of Ithaca and Tompkins County since homelessness is a county responsibility, but the land for the encampment is on city property.
George McGonigal has said that the city “is taking the approach that it will provide land for a homeless encampment and provide electricity and water.” According to McGonigal, “The idea being that people would want to come there and take a shower and use services with people providing services.”
Following the discussion on TIDES Community Police Board Member Richard Onyejuruwa asked if the City Attorney had offered an apology for the his rebuke of city employee complaints during the November 9 Common Council meeting.
During the meeting City Attorney Ari Lavine described the Nov. 2 Common Council meeting as a “mob attack” that was “operated on real grievances and limited facts.” He also pressured the Common Council to “unequivocally condemn” city employees for voicing their frustrations.
Regarding the City Attorney's conduct, the Community Police Board Chair, Shirley Kane said, “I've never seen anything like I witnessed from the City Attorney in a public environment.”
McGonigal responded to issues with the City Attorney saying, “I don't blame Ari for being really upset and for and for saying that. Negotiation negotiations have more than one side. You can say that. But there's no question that he just went overboard.”
He continued saying, “But it has to move on. We actually have to continue to run the city. We can't just scream at each other every day. We have to figure out how to move on and work together.”
Richard Onyejuruwa responded to McGonigal saying, “I'm not saying it's okay to hurt somebody's feelings. What I'm saying is, this was a matter of feelings, and sentiments and people are justified to express themselves in an open arena.” He continued saying, “you can't hold a public meeting and then get upset when people express themselves publicly.”
McGonigal responded saying that it is actually against the rules for members of the public to attack people individually during meetings. Onyejuruwa responded saying that he agrees but that it's incumbent upon the City Attorney to apologize.”
