ITHACA, NY -- Police officers and community members showed up in numbers to the March 16 Common Council meeting, where they expressed everything from disdain to enthusiastic support for the Reimagining Public Safety proposal.
A handful of Ithaca police officers spoke first, beginning with James Davenport, who has been with the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) since 2016. He said that throughout the years, as the city has dealt with major issues like mental health and substance abuse, the police department has essentially become “social workers with tasers and with guns.”
“This reform presents the city of Ithaca with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to affect change in the community,” he said.
He added that the reimagining police movement could allow the city to enhance agencies with family, drug and mental health counselors, leaving the police department to deal with matters of a criminal nature.
“That way individuals suffering would not feel criminalized due to a police response,” he said. “We would be available if there’s any risk of violence, but we wouldn’t have to be the primary responders. However, instead of doing that, we’re going to be abolishing one of the premier police departments in the state.”
Davenport encouraged the council to “do what’s best for the community” and reconsider the current draft proposal as it’s written.
Richard Wells, the president of the Police Conference of New York, said that the IPD shouldn’t have to pay for the mistakes of other police departments.
“The proposal says just get rid of them,” he said. “They’ll be unemployed and can apply for their jobs back, but they’ve done nothing wrong. They’re professional and not objecting to change, but just to get rid of them for incidences they had nothing to do with is a very radical move.”
A person who was identified only as Jay said he didn’t think the police had to worry about losing their jobs, as they’d be getting more staffing and support in the proposal, which he said he couldn’t support.
“I want to defund the police,” he said. “When you defund the cops you can redistribute those resources to other services. It will reduce crime at the root cause. […] The proposal doesn’t solve the problem, even though it might be better than what we have now.”
Activist Yasmin Rashid, who is also running to represent ward one on Common Council, said that while she doesn’t think the proposal addresses all the community needs, she does think it’s a good first step.
“If we don’t support it, there is no alternative at the moment,” she said. “This is a working document, so there’s room for adjustment. If we ignore it, we’ll be left with what we’ve had for decades […] There’s something new and progressive that needs to be done, and the community as a whole needs to continue to be vocal.”
She also added that she thinks the police need to stop lobbying residents to speak up for them.
“I don’t believe, at the moment, if we want to do what’s best for the community that we should allow officers to participate in the fearmongering of community members and business owners about what will become of them,” Rashid said. “They should be in fear for their jobs, because the structure of policing has not done anything positive by way of being adequate in addressing marginalized communities.”
One speaker, Angela Nash, directed her comments specifically at Mayor Svante Myrick.She said she thinks people who don’t live in Ithaca should still have a place to have their voice heard.
“The way he speaks of us out of towners is like we blow into town and then leave, never to return,” she said. “We have to return to the city quite often for necessities […] It gives us as much of a stake in the public safety measures.”
On the opposite end, however, Jordan Clemons applauded Myrick’s efforts for reform and said Ithaca has the opportunity to show the nation what policing can be.
“I wanted to commend the mayor for taking such a bold stand for change,” he said. “Change isn’t easy […] History shows no matter how much we reform policing, the effects on the most vulnerable is still the same. We must have leadership and a collective that are ready to move toward that change […] I’m a visionary, I believe Ithaca has a responsibility to be the model for the rest of the nation in all areas of life. We have the perfect landscape and community and leadership to do so. I think reimagining police is that chance.”
Resident Aaron Arm said that he thinks the two polarized opinions have come from a place of hearsay and misunderstanding, and that opinions have been “distorted by knee-jerk reactions.” Because of this, he urged Common Council to begin working on their messaging to better inform the public.
“For anyone who has read the plan, it alleviates the burden on police. It supports police by strengthening their ties to the community and promoting wellness,” he said. “It does not call for abolishing police, but expanding the scope of public safety. But let’s be real, people are not going to read the plan. And if people are not going to read the document, their understanding will come from a pixelated meme. Please work on messaging that works on breaking down the important aspects of the plan, and spearhead a campaign to educate the town.”
Gideon Casper agreed, and said that those knee-jerk reactions are brought on by fear of losing security in something people know, but that things need to change anyway.
“Something’s not working in America, something’s not working in Ithaca,” he said. “We have a mayor, thank God, who is progressive enough to hear ideas from residents. This is part of a progressive moment that is our opportunity to be a model for the US.”
Resident Katie Anderson echoed those statements, saying that the current policing system already isn’t stopping crime or drug overdoses.
“The needs of community members are not being addressed,” she said. “The efforts to provide incremental changes have not resulted in a broad feeling of safety in the community. […] There are certainly improvements to be made and I think [community involvement] will be a very important part moving forward as we try to change a system that has been in place for a long time.”
The proposal will be discussed again at the City Administration meeting on March 24 at 6 p.m.
