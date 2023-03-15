The Community Justice Center (CJC) has announced that it will be holding the first in a series of community healing events on Tuesday, March 21 at Cinemapolis in Downtown Ithaca, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The CJC is a collaborative between the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County that has been tasked with implementing the joint Reimagining Public Safety plans that are being developed under the reimagining public safety process.
The City and County have agreed to each contribute about $138,000 for the first year and agree to the contract auto renewing for a second year after a review.
These plans are in addition to the recommendations that have been developed by the reimagining public safety committee, which voted to send their recommendations to the Common Council for final approval during a meeting on March 8.
The community healing event will include “community grounding and reconciliation exercises” that will be led by the Director at the Garrison Institute, Dr. Angel Acosta.
According to a CJC press release announcing the event, Acosta has experience “in the areas of leadership, social justice, and mindfulness while serving as the creative director at the NYC Healing Collaborative.”
It continues saying that the event’s “grounding activities” are crafted to help community members and law enforcement professionals slow down and process the stress that comes with the tensions around policing and community activism that coexists within the process of reimagining public safety.
Those who attend will also participate in interactive dialogue and exercises to help process trauma and promote intergenerational healing.
According to the CJC, “Dr. Acosta will be leading attendees through programming that spurs reconciliation, helping to identify and use tools to work through tensions and unifying the Tompkins County and Ithaca communities around the issues of policing and change making efforts.”
The event is open to the public and law enforcement officers. Community members are encouraged to attend, bring an open mind and be prepared to interact with others who may have differing views or lived experiences.
Director of the Community Justice Center, Monalita Smiley has said that she “hopes to see the utilization of tools and exercises that can assist with working through tensions and unifying Tompkins County and the Ithaca community around the issues of policing and change making efforts.”
Longtime representative of Ithaca’s first ward and Chairman of the Reimagining Public Safety Committee, George McGonigal has said that he is “looking forward” to the CJC’s community healing process.
“I think the community healing both for people in the black, brown and gay communities is really going to be helpful and I think IPD officer participation in community healing is going to be very helpful, both for the community and for the cops,” said McGonigal.
According to Smiley, “This Keynote event for Community Healing will set the stage for future sessions by offering tools and expertise to community members to continue this healing work long-term.”
