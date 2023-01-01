Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca have been working on crafting and implementing a plan to reimagine public safety since former Mayor Svante Myrick introduced the idea nearly two years ago. Part of that plan involved establishing the Community Justice Center (CJC) to implement the County and City’s joint reimagining plan. Recently the CJC released its work plan for 2023, revealing the funding allocated towards several initiatives that are part of the reimagining plan.
Community Justice Center
Going into 2023 the Community Justice Center will be allocated $274,330 to fund the Project Director, Data Analyst, and Administrative Assistant positions. Including benefits, the Project Director will be paid $134,044, the data analyst will be paid $110,732 and the Administrative Assistant will be paid $29,554.
The CJC is intended to determine implementation priorities, develop budget impacts for the plan, manage and analyze data, and provide reports to the City and County about the progress of the plan.
The City and County are contracting to each contribute about $138,000 for the first year and agree to the contract auto renewing for a second year after a review.
Developing a Community Healing Plan to Address Trauma in the Relationship Between Residents and Law Enforcement
The total 2023 program cost will be $30,800, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center contract.
The programming will include $10,800 to fund three local facilitators who will be contracted to hold a series of sessions with community members impacted by criminal justice and policing in Ithaca and Tompkins County. The sessions are expected to engage law enforcement officers, marginalized community members and specifically community members of color, and the broader community.
Programming will also include a healing project with the Southside Community Center Black Girl Alchemists group, who will participate in programming about policing and reimagining public safety titled, “What does community justice mean to me,” which will result in a mosaic being produced for the Center and multimedia for wider community consumption based on the Girls’ experiences.
$10,000 is also being requested to implement ideas brought forth by community members through the RPS website and other avenues as part of the Ideas into Action program.
Alternative Response & Wraparound Services
The current Mobile Crisis Team at Tompkins County Mental Health Department is unable to sustain the demand for services. The existing system uses clinic Licensed Clinical Therapist (LCTs) on an on-call basis 24/7 and the majority of calls come during the day and early evening hours. These calls are pulling the LCTs from their existing appointments and other duties throughout the day which affects the quality of service we can provide in the clinic.
Creating alternative response wraparound services would remove the daytime responsibilities from clinic LCTs and replace them with two dedicated co-response teams staffed by one LCT from the Tompkins County Mental Health Department and one Sheriffs Deputy or Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer.
$258,574 has been allocated to fund the LCTs, $132,463 has been allocated to fund the Sheriff Deputy, and $91,000 has been allocated to fund the IPD Officer.
Each licensed clinician would be assigned to work with one designated law enforcement officer on a team dedicated to respond to calls involving mental health crises. Since the number and frequency of mental health crisis response calls are divided roughly evenly between the City of Ithaca and the rest of the County, this plan calls for one dedicated Sheriff’s Deputy and one Ithaca Police Department Officer dedicated to the Co- Response Pilot Program. If this is unattainable due to staffing issues, the City and County will consider an inter-municipal agreement to address jurisdictional issues and fund the law enforcement personnel needed to execute this plan.
TCSO and IPD recognize that not all responses require involvement with the criminal justice system. Law Enforcement and Mental Health workers have unique skill sets that are very complementary to each other in crisis situations.
As a result, a joint response is preferable as police are specialists in handling situations that involve violence and potential injury, while mental health professionals are specialists in providing mental health consultation to officers and mental health care to individuals in crisis.
The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department recognizes that many in the community are calling for a Cahoots or Denver STAR model, which are staffed completely by non-uniformed staff. However, they say that these programs evolved from and currently co-exist alongside a co-response model in their respective jurisdictions.
The formation of this pilot unit, in consultation with the Mental Health Department, will serve as the vehicle to evaluate and implement future specific plans.
Program Evaluation and Resource Hubs
The total 2023 program cost under County Administration will be $45,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract. Those funds will go towards two hubs that each cost $10,000 — in addition to a $25,000 evaluation of the Tompkins County Sheriff and Mental Health Department’s Mobile Crisis Plan.
Evaluation will begin at the onset of the program, and track outcomes and impact concurrent with the program’s first year in effect. Evaluation funds at the same amount were budgeted in 2022 but unused, so the same amount is being requested for 2023 for this programming.
In addition, the program will include a pilot of ‘community resource hubs’ in populated rural areas. Community resource hubs are a model planned in the original reimaging public safety report and would provide marginalized communities with more direct access to information and resources already offered by the County and partner organizations. The hubs would be located in already-existing community centers and include physical materials on local resources and space for other practitioners like social workers to be present in the space. CJC staff would be present in the space to hold “office hours” and engage the community to help make people aware of the resources available there.
Develop a County-wide program to promote and support holistic officer wellness
The total 2023 program cost will be $75,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract.
The funds made available through this will be used to support the aspects of the Officer Wellness Plan following a planning group effort that has begun in 2022. The planning group is assessing models of supporting the physical and mental wellness of officers and other first responders, and will deliver plans for programming. The costs for this programming may include coordination of mental health service delivery and peer support programming in conjunction with the Department of Emergency Response and Tompkins County Mental Health.
$40,000 was budgeted for a study in 2022, though will not be used for that purpose, that amount is being requested as part of the new programming described above.
Inclusive and Innovative Recruitment Strategies
The total 2023 program cost will be $20,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract.
In 2023 the programming costs of $20,000 will be spent to significantly enhance the advertising of open positions in the Ithaca Police Department and Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office to a diverse set of potential applicants. The funding will be used for advertising placement, development, and materials, as well as for travel to locations and/or events for direct recruiting activities in non-traditional spaces or spaces that may attract a more diverse set of applicants.
Culturally Responsive Training for Law enforcement
The total 2023 program cost will be $75,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract.
The program will allocate $40,000 to increase the Sheriff’s Office training budget from $10,000 to $50,000. It includes $20,000 for Road Patrol, $20,000 for the Jail and establishes mechanisms to evaluate the effectiveness of training. It also allocates $40,000 for IPD’s training budget.
The programming will include training on de-escalation, anti-racism, anti-bias, history of policing and mental health first-aid and others as identified. This training will be done by hired professionals with expertise in the areas of de-escalation, anti-racism, anti-bias, history, and mental health first aid. This funding will be used to cover the cost of Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training to a minimum of 20 percent of sworn officers (and selected non-sworn staff); and Mental Health First Aid training (or equivalent) to the remaining sworn officers (and selected non- sworn staff) not receiving CIT training.
Standardized Data Entry
The total 2023 program cost will be $50,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract.
The programming will include efforts to professionally organize existing datasets used by law enforcement, and to develop standardized data entry training and documentation for law enforcement personnel and execute training annually. Programming may also include activities to ensure the consistent collection of new data consistently across agencies.
It is anticipated that there will be associated costs with additional training of staff and technology to expand the current system as well as annual subscription/maintenance fees.
Real-Time Public Safety Community Dashboard
The total 2023 program cost will be $27,000, Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca will each cover half of the cost as supported by the Community Justice Center Contract.
These funds will be used to purchase expanded system modules which allow for the real-time data integration needed for the public to input information into the system to effectuate a dashboard as described in the plan. Ideally this plan will begin following the completion of the Standardized Data Entry plan. This funding was previously budgeted for 2022 but was unused and is being requested for use in 2023 instead.
The Community Justice Center will continue to use the www.publicsafetyreimagined.org website to post updates on each plan and invite community ideas on how to reach the goals of Reimagining Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.