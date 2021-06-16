ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Farmers Market has selected design teams to begin work on re-envisioning the market location at Steamboat Landing off of Third Street in the waterfront district of Ithaca. The market will be working with nARCHITECTS, a Brooklyn-based architecture firm, on designs for a new pavilion, year-round building, and event space. The market will also be working with a project team led by the local landscape architecture firm Whitham Planning and Design (WPD), who will oversee the site design and public approvals process working with Shumaker Consulting Engineers and Sienna Environmental Technologies. The project kicked off in late-April.
Mimi Hoang, co-founder of nARCHITECTS, said that “nARCHITECTS is thrilled to work with an organization that has literally been built by its community. We look forward to creating a new, sustainable Ithaca Farmers Market that will engage the lakefront and continue to serve as a beloved destination for the community and its visitors."
Scott Whitham, principal of Whitham Planning Design Landscape Architecture, shared that “the Farmers Market is a cultural treasure in Ithaca, and we so look forward to collaborating with the rest of the design team in continuing its legacy and helping to grow it into its next phase as part of the city’s emerging waterfront district.”
Founded in 1973, the Ithaca Farmers Market was relocated to the historic Steamboat Landing in 1988, where it now resides. Nestled into the Cayuga Waterfront Trail and located on the edge of the city, it is a well-loved destination for community members and tourists alike.
The redesigned site will benefit from improved multimodal circulation for pedestrians, cyclists, buses, and cars, augmented lines of sight and accessibility, and an enhanced arrival experience to the market. The design will feature a new outdoor building (or pavilion) to replace the aging pavilion, with an enclosed, winterized portion to allow the market to stay open throughout the year, along with flexible and attractive space for private or community events and educational activities. Further details for elements of the site and building design will be released as the process unfolds.
An online survey for community input on the project will open on Friday June 11 and will close on Sunday July 11. The public is encouraged to share their thoughts, which will inform the design process. A link to the survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ithacafarmersmarketpublicsurvey
There will be a community outreach meeting hosted in the market on Sunday June 27 from 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM. During the session, the project team will discuss the project’s trajectory, share progress on the design, and answer any questions that meeting participants may have.
The project will go through the City of Ithaca’s Site Plan Review process, which is anticipated to begin during the summer of 2021. These meetings are publicized on the City’s website and are open to the public.
Improvements to the Farmers Market site come at the same time as other exciting new developments in the Ithaca Waterfront District. The Farmers Market hopes that these developments and their associated tenants and users will contribute to better integrating the market into the fabric of the city.
These efforts are made possible by grant funding received from the State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The funds cover most of the cost of the site design to prepare for bidding by qualified contractors, the municipal approvals process, and the architectural design to 60% completion. The construction schedule for the site and building improvements will be announced by the IFM when it becomes available; as of now, it is anticipated that the site improvements may occur ahead of the building improvements.
Anton Burkett, the Market’s Executive Director, stated that “While our hope is that a significant portion of this project will be funded through federal, state or local grants, we will also being calling on our wonderful community to realize this vision. We are extremely fortunate for the years of goodwill that our community has shown the Farmers Market. This project is an amazing opportunity to engage our community and improve on an iconic treasure that is truly the heart of Ithaca.”
Should you have any questions or comments about the project, reach out to Anton Burkett at antonburkett@ithacamarket.com or 315-364-6941.
