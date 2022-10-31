The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Join members of the CUBO project team on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to learn more about CUBO and the possible next steps for moving toward a sustainable means of heating campus.
A video series cataloging the drilling process of CUBO, can be found on this playlist. Additional information about ESH and CUBO can be found at earthsourceheat.cornell.edu.
This event is open to all members of the Cornell and surrounding community and will be livestreamed and recorded. Questions may be submitted in advance. Free parking is available in the Hoy Road Parking Garage after 5:00 p.m.
