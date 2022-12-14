Greg Hartz is an Ithacan. He graduated from Ithaca High School, he attended Cornell University and, interrupted by brief sojourns in New York City and Italy, he has lived and worked here ever since. And after he retires from his position as president and CEO of the central New York division of Tompkins Trust next spring, he will remain in the Ithaca area.
In January 2023 Hartz will have been in banking for 40 years. A job at Citizens Savings Bank, the branch on the Common, brought him back to Ithaca from New York. He worked there for 12 years, four of them after it was acquired by M&T Bank.
“I was always interested in business,” Hartz said. “My grandfather owned several businesses in Deposit [east of Binghamton on the Delaware River].” His father Ed was the director of facilities and utilities at Cornell, giving him a family background in both business and management. Hartz was a business major in what was then the Department of Applied Economics and Management and is now the Dyson School.
“He is his father’s son,” said Dan Fessenden, a director on the Tompkins Trust board. “Ed Hartz had a home in Aurora, near where I live. He was called ‘the mayor of Aurora.’ I could definitely see that Ed and Greg were related.”
The younger Hartz’s interest in business is what drew him to community banking rather than investment banking. “In community banking you work directly with consumers and businesses,” he said, “helping them to meet their basic financial needs. You help people get homes and mortgages, and you help small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Hartz has also walked the walk. Immediately after college he worked for Greenwich, Conn.-based Chesebrough-Ponds, a holding company for innumerable consumer products from Vaseline to Ragù Spaghetti Sauce. In the late 1990s, after his tenure at Citizens Bank, he and a partner bought the rights to the Voice of America Europe. (The U.S. government curtailed operations at the end of the Cold War.) “We commercialized it,” Hartz said. “We made it into 24/7 music and entertainment that was available by satellite, mostly in eastern Europe.” He owned the company for four years, living in Milan for two of those years.
Two decades ago he returned to Ithaca to work in the Wealth Division of Tompkins Trust, which specializes in financial advice and investments management. He has been president of the Central New York division of Tompkins for the past 16 years.
A Pleasure to Work With
“I have had the pleasure of working with Greg Hartz since 1994,” said Helen Talty, a senior vice president at Tompkins Trust, “when we worked for the same large regional bank. What stands out most is that in the 28 years that I have known Greg, [is that] he is the same person as he was before becoming president of Tompkins Community Bank.” This is a familiar refrain when you ask people about Hartz: they can’t say enough about his decency, his openness and his competence.
“Since 2007 I have worked directly for Greg overseeing the branch network,” Talty continued. “He is always accessible for all staff and customers. Greg is always willing to speak to customers when they are upset about a process, and the customer comes away feeling heard and respected. With Greg retiring, there will be a large hole in our community as Greg is a leader who has helped numerous organizations with his time.”
One of those organizations is Ithaca Area Economic Development (IAED). Hartz has been on the board of directors since 2007, as well as the executive committee of the nonprofit, including a stint as chair. “He is so reasonable and rational,” said Heather McDaniel, president of IAED. “He is so heartfelt in everything he does.”
McDaniel and IAED also administrate Tompkins County Industrial Development Agency (TC IDA). “TC IDA was helped by the bank’s decision to remain downtown,” she said, “in spite of it costing more.” McDaniel was struck by the fact that Hartz was also easy to work with as an IDA customer, not just when he was participating in the decision making at IAED.
Hartz looks back on the decision to keep the division headquarters in downtown Ithaca as a rational one. “It was an important economic driver for the county to have a vibrant downtown,” he said. While he acknowledged that building in a green space anywhere else in the division’s territory would have been less expensive, he said it was the right decision in the long term. According to Hartz, having all those employees spending the day downtown was a big boost to the many small businesses that were also the bank’s customers; staying downtown closed a positive feedback loop.
This is the essence of what Hartz likes about banking. “The bank is at the economic center of the community,” he said. “The depositors trust their savings with the banks and receive services, and the deposits are lent to borrowers in the form of mortgages and other loans. The bank makes sure that economic needs of the community are met and that economic resources are distributed.”
Abby Peterson is vice president of marketing and communications management at Tompkins. She does not report to Hartz directly but works with his leadership team. “He’s very collaborative,” she said, “and he’s not afraid to make decisions. He wants all the information and he wants everybody at the table. It’s not just about checking a box. He wants to hear everyone’s contribution.
It is Peterson’s job to maintain the perspective of the customer, and she said Hartz understands the customer’s point of view. “He is consistent in living out the Tompkins Trust philosophy of putting the customer first, being of service to the community, having a local emphasis, and trying to use the best technology available.”
In 2016 Tompkins Trust expanded into the Syracuse market. Fessenden explained that for an Ithaca company to enter that market involved risk, but Hartz and his team laid it all out in a manner that convinced his board of directors it was a good idea. “We have done pretty well to grow our business in that market,” Fessenden said. He noted that banking has changed a great deal over the years, and that for Hartz to make a brick-and-mortar branch work required progressive thinking.
Steve Romaine, the president and CEO of Tompkins Financial Corp, said Hartz oversaw a strategy of expansion that was done on a sustainable basis. “He was always looking for the next opportunity,” Romaine said, noting that Hartz closed at least one branch that was not viable and was careful about opening a new one. But Hartz understands that branch offices are important “Community engagement,” Romaine said, “is not believable if you aren’t physically in the community.”
Through Economic Downturn and a Pandemic
Hartz weathered the economic upheaval that began in 2008, but said it did not affect Tompkins Trust or the Ithaca area like many other areas of the country. “That was because Tompkins Trust did not get involved with any of those risky loan products,” the CEO said. “We had none of those subprime loans with the low teaser rates and high margins. Most community banks were never involved in that, and the regional banks in central New York are more solid than the average. We work hard to make sure the loan quality stays solid, and we are careful with our underwriting to make sure that a loan can be repaid.”
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the world stopped, said Hartz. “We had a lot of concern for businesses that were without customers. How were they going to make their loan payments? Tompkins Trust moved early to make loan deferrals with no restrictions. That took the stress and the urgency out of the situation. Some business came off the deferrals in a matter of months, but some stayed on until well into 2021.”
Dan Fessenden recalls that period. The federal government sent Payroll Protection Plan funds, but left it to the banks to administer them. “Greg and his team worked 24/7 making sure that applications for resources were processed,” Fessenden said. “Through it all he and his team had their own personal challenges because of the pandemic.”
Hartz acknowledges that there has been a tremendous amount of development in downtown Ithaca. “There has been a crane present constantly for the last 15 years,” he said. “There is a lot of new housing and commercial space.” Although there were no high rises in town when he was in college, he believes that Ithaca is still Ithaca.
“At its core,” he said, “it is similar to the town that I grew up in. It is centered on higher education and it leads the country and even the world in its thinking, often being first. It was the same 40 years ago. There are a lot of principled, intelligent people here who are very creative. Ithaca challenges everything, all the norms. That has been true for as long as I can remember.”
The bank president admits that there are fewer locally-owned businesses than there used to be. “There were four independent banks when I started,” he said. “Today there are still four, but only Tompkins Trust has its headquarters in Ithaca. This is true nationally; there has been consolidation in many industries.”
The Future
What is next for Greg Hartz? His wife Bev has retired from her position as clinical director at the Racker Centers. They have three grown children and a cottage on the lake. “We enjoy travel and want to see North America because we’ve traveled internationally,” he said.
Hartz is so heavily involved with so many nonprofits that he was reluctant to even name any, but he was quite proud of the annual Racker Rivals Big Red charity hockey game, which is played every summer to raise money for early childhood development programs at Racker Center. “I’ve played in it every year until last year,” Hartz said. “And this year we passed the $1 million mark.”
Romaine has always been impressed by Hartz’s level of commitment. “I don’t know if he has any free time to himself,” the CEO said. “He is so involved in the community, engaged in town and at Cornell.” Romaine said it was important for a banker to be visible and accessible in person. That was the essence of community banking. “Your competitors are accessible by phone or online … or they aren’t accessible.”
“I witnessed how much involvement he had with dozens of organizations; it was his defining characteristic,” said Fessenden. “It made him who he was and he shared that with his community.”
“I remember we were leaving an [IAED] meeting—it was about a year after I started here—and he stopped to chat,” McDaniel recalled. “He was in a referee costume because it was Ha loween. He didn’t know me, but he made the effort to talk to me.”
“Greg is regularly asked to ‘participate’ in bank events where he has to dress up,” Talty recalled, “He never complains about the silly outfits —Eagle Scout, Chef, Referee, Barber Shop Quartet. Over the years on Halloween, Greg has traveled to each branch to show off his costume and see how the branches have dressed up. He always was an excellent sport, and staff and customers loved seeing him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.