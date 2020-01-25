Despite icy conditions on the Commons and a steady rain, over 30 people gathered at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on Saturday afternoon to call for improved relations with Iran and a cooling of tensions between the Middle Eastern power and the United States.
Several people spoke before a crowd huddled under the pavilion, with attendees toting a variety of signs ranging from the general ("Let's Stop Killing One Another") to the specific ("The World Says No To War"). The rally is the second of its kind held downtown, both in response to the tense standoff between Iran and the United States, which were intensified after the US killed top Iranian military official Qassem Suleimani earlier this year.
The rally, organized by the local Code Pink and a host of other advocacy groups, was part of nine separate but similarly themed events held across New York State on Saturday. The parting mission statement was for attendees to contact their representatives about supporting legislation that would repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002, which greatly expanded the President's ability to use military force unilaterally, and an additional bill that would prohibit the use of funds for unauthorized military force against Iran in the future, designed to stem President Donald Trump's aggression towards Iran.
Among those addressing the crowd were people calling for general piece in the Middle East, something they said would only be achieved by extricating United States forces from the region entirely and encouraging a reassessment of the country's close alliance with Israel, in light of Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.
Beyond that, others spoke out against what they feel is the latest episode of America's global imperialism and a needless escalation against Iran. Other sentiments included that the United States should reengage with Iran about the Iran Nuclear Deal, the famous Obama-era diplomatic agreement that allowed Iran to develop nuclear power while certain conditions and criteria were met, monitored by the global community. Trump reneged on the deal in May 2018, after having long criticized its allowances to Iran.
Local activist and former mayoral candidate Adam Levine, who was defeated after mounting a grassroots campaign to unseat Mayor Svante Myrick last year, delivered a rousing speech that concluded with chants of "Not in my name!" from the crowd, urging that any war taken on by the United States would not be in the interest, or with the support of, the American public. Plus, he said that interfering further in Iranian affairs would only exacerbate the problems America's involvement decades ago began.
"How cruel is it to steal a democracy," Levine said, referring to the United States' influence over Iranian politics in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In