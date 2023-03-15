During the Reimagining Public Safety Committee meeting that took place on March 8th, Chairman of the committee and first ward representative on the Common Council, George McGonigal, thanked those who have participated in the reimagining public safety process and members of the public made comments to the committee about their draft work plan that has been developed over the last several months.
Following public comments and responses from committee members, the committee unanimously voted to approve sending the work plan to the Common Council for final approval. The Common Council is expected to vote to approve or disapprove of the work plan during their upcoming meeting in April.
The reimagining public safety committee came into existence after former Mayor Svante Myrick established a working group to study and provide recommendations for improving public safety in the City of Ithaca following the murder of George Floyd that prompted former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign Executive Order 203, which required every local government in the state to adopt a policing reform plan.
One of the recommendations that came out of the reimagining working group called for the Common Council to “create a committee...to further investigate details regarding implementation of these recommendations.” Thus, the special committee on reimagining public safety was born.
Throughout the process, the committee received information about how individuals from minoritized communities have felt “disrespected by police in everyday interactions”. Community members have said that this has led to a lack of trust in law enforcement that makes residents reluctant to to call the police when faced with unlawful situations.
According to the committee work plan, the community members that participated in the working groups “…were skeptical of law enforcement's de-escalation abilities and the degree knowledge in dealing with situations involving people living with mental health issues, those who are detoxing, people living with visible and invisible disabilities, and members of the LGBT+ community, especially transgender individuals.”
In general the responses outlined the fact that community members do not feel safe going to the police for help, even though all members of the working groups acknowledged “…the hard work of law enforcement.”
Law enforcement professionals told the committee that they were appreciative of being included in the reimagining process but that “the public does not understand what policing jobs entail.” They agreed on the need to build trust between the community and the department but say that staffing shortages make it difficult for officers to take time off from patrol to attend community events or recieve extra training.
According to the work plan, “A common theme shared by these police officers was a need for better coordination with social service departments, particularly mental health providers and a desire to receive more support from elected officials. Officers consistently stated that increased funding and staffing were pressing needs, and feel they are doing their job well and already do what is outlined in Executive Order 203.”
After months of discussions with community members and law enforcement professions, the committee has outlined a set of recommended actions that the city can initiate along with the police reform initiatives that are being implemented through the Community Justice Center.
The recommended actions that have received the most attention have been the creation of an unarmed crisis response team that would operate under a co-response model — meaning the unarmed division would respond to calls with police officers. Additionally, it calls for the creation of the position of Deputy City Manager which would oversee the police department and the unarmed crisis response team.
The full work plan can be found here.
The report also calls for hiring more officers at the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) to combat staffing shortages that have left the department with around 15 vacancies, according to George McGonigal.
Ithaca resident Maya Soto argued against hiring more police officers saying “Why are we inviting more police into our safe spaces?” She continued saying, “I don’t think police belong in these spaces. I think this is an opportunity to be better, to think outside of the system. You can’t sugarcoat ‘increased policing.’”
Cornell University Scientist and 3rd Ward candidate Dr. Nathan Sitaraman also spoke to the common council about how IPD is an outlier among departments when it comes to the way schedules are organized. For example, Sitaraman offered alternatives to increasing the size of the police force such as rescheduling to make officer deployment periods more efficient.
Sitaraman quoted a 2022 report from the Matrix Consulting Group — which was contracted by the Center for Policing Equity as part of the Reimagining Public Safety process — saying that “perceived staffing issues are the result of a ‘highly unusual’ and ‘highly inefficient’ use of officer time.”
He continued saying, “they noted that officers are scheduled for less than the standard 40 hours per week, and that the volume of officers deployed for night shifts is double or triple the amount necessary to respond to calls, making IPD an extreme outlier among the hundreds of departments they have studied.”
McGonigal responded to the public comments saying that “the reimagining process has to bring the community and IPD together.” He said that this process “started out of a feeling among disenfranchised and marginalized people that they were not being treated with respect and fairness. And IPD has to recognize that and I think in large part they do.”
He continued saying that “at the same time, we have to recognize that we can’t reimagine public safety without the involvement of IPD. We have to work together. We have to respect each other and listen to each other even when we don't want to listen to each other.”
McGonigal said the next step in the process is community healing which is a process that will be overseen by the Community Justice Center. The community healing process will start at an upcoming event at Cinemapolis in Downtown Ithaca that has been scheduled to take place on March 21.
In response to public comments, McGonigal said that the work plan isn't calling for increasing staffing at IPD. Instead, he said it outlines that the department is understaffed by roughly 15 officers and expresses the need to return staffing to normal levels. According to McGonigal, “the type of community policing that the black and brown community wants and everybody in the city wants is impossible when there's only two people on duty at a time.
McGonigal continued saying that he supports IPD reaching out to community organizations that have felt ignored by officers. He says that bringing these groups together is not meant to make people unsafe, but rather to increase communication.
In response to comments about how staffing shortages make following through on the goals of reimagining public safety more difficult, Phoebe Brown said that IPD doesn’t need big numbers to build relationships with the community.
Brown said that the shortage of staff at IPD is no excuse not to build better relationships now. According to Brown, once the department improves their relationship with the community more officers will want to work in Ithaca — not the other way around.
“It does not take much. If you're driving the car and you wave, say hi, you know, acknowledge the community. That doesn't take a lot,” said Brown.
She continued saying, “I think that that's something we need to talk more about. We need to encourage our officers because I have officers who just stop by our office and sit down and talk. That can happen with what we have.”
McGonigal said that he agrees with Brown and that “every officer at IPD should be practiced and skilled in community policing” but that if there are only two or three officers on patrol it’s difficult to attend community events involved with improving relationships.
The public will have another opportunity to comment on the recommendations included in the work plan at the upcoming Common Council meeting in April. During that meeting the Common Council will have the option to approve, disapprove or send the work plan back to committee for more changes to be made.
When asked how he thinks the Common Council will respond to the work plan, McGonigal said “I think they’ll approve it. It’s been a lot of work.”
IPD and The Sheriff's Office promote rape and treating women and trans and victims of domestic violence as less than human. We have enough stories to put these so called public servants in prison. Let's not forget the victims of these POS Ithaca Police and Tompkins County Sheriff Rapists.
DA's Office is full of bigots - they need to be investigated thoroughly!!!!
