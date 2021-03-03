Big changes have been proposed for the Ithaca Police Department — namely its dissolution.
After the murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, protests erupted across the country calling for an end to police brutality, especially against Black people. As a direct result, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued executive order 203, which created a state mandate to “examine and reconcile past experiences of marginalized populations who have experienced disproportionate contact with the public safety system based upon national tragedies and unresolved local issues.”
After months of behind-the-scenes work amid public protests calling for the defunding of police, County Administrator Jason Molino and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick unveiled their collaborative plan for public safety reform on Feb. 22. They also worked with the Center for Policing Equity, an organization that “produces analyses identifying and reducing the causes of racial disparities in law enforcement.”
So that brings us to now. Molino and Myrick released a 98-page document outlining 19 recommendations — some for the city, some for the county, some for both — for changes to public safety. The one garnering the most attention is, unsurprisingly, the recommendation to replace the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) with the Community Solutions and Public Safety Department, which would be led by a civilian director and would comprise armed and unarmed employees.
On Feb. 24, Myrick and Molino presented the plan to Common Council, where the reception was lukewarm. Two big concerns brought up repeatedly by council members were the budget and what will happen to current IPD officers. As far as whether the current officers would lose their jobs, Myrick said that is not his intention.
“I have the utmost faith in the men and women in our department,” he said. “There would just be new positions in the department and officers would apply for one or another if they still wanted to serve in the new department. We will want to work collectively and collaboratively with the police department to design this new agency.”
He added that when a city has a department “full of officers doing incredible work” but there is still deep dissatisfaction and distrust at the community level and within the department, “what you have is not a personnel problem, it’s a structural problem.”
So the idea is to retain the personnel and dismantle the structure.
“Officers are feeling overworked and overstretched and feel like they’re being asked to do too much,” Myrick said. “Every behavioral problem has become a police problem […] There are all sorts of issues that arise that need community solutions, but they don’t need to necessarily be law enforcement officers. That’s when we realized we need more tools in the tool belt. When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
As for the budget concern, Molino and Myrick didn’t have an answer for that yet, but Molino said he believes real change will require real resources.
“We’re going to develop the budget over the course of the next few weeks,” Molino said. “For me, it’s putting resources behind this as a serious notion for municipalities […] If we’re going to take this seriously, we need to put the human resources behind it. If you want to address some systemic issues, it’s not an unfunded mandate, it’s a will to do it. Yes, it will cost money. We’ve spent over $3 million on COVID response, and that’s in one year. So if we’re talking about changing systems, it’s going to be that type of investment.”
Also at the Common Council meeting was Police Chief Dennis Nayor, who expressed his disappointment in the plan, particularly that he found out through reading an article about it in GQ, rather than from Myrick.
“Officers heard about this from GQ first and feel so dejected and devalued,” he said.
He added that while he had worked collaboratively with the city and county from the beginning, the draft plan was written without him.
“I’ve been fully immersed in the project from the very beginning,” he said. “I went to every meeting, was involved in every discussion, helped mine the data. So we all agree that the police cannot do everything. We’ve become the catchall, and we all agree we need to find ways to deal with mental health, homelessness and addiction […] But I wasn’t given a chance to give my recommendations on how to move forward. This is such a radical plan to change the entire department. Officers are in crisis mode. They don’t know if their jobs are secure, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Nayor suggested taking a graduated approach instead, where smaller changes are made and then evaluated, rather than replacing the department all at once. He also rejected the recommendation to relinquish the SWAT vehicle to the county.
“That vehicle was hard to come by and is an asset to the department,” he said. “I will say, to not have a SWAT vehicle when we need it, the outcome will be a lot different than if we do have it.”
Council members Deb Mohlenhoff and Ducson Nguyen both voiced their support for the project, and said they hope to learn more as the plan continues to be developed.
“I encourage everyone to read the entire report,” Mohlenhoff said. “I think it’s unfortunate the snippets that have been pulled out, I don’t think it represents the full scope of the recommendations. It’s thorough, balanced and innovative. The system is broken, and not the people in the system.”
After meeting with the police chief and Common Council on Feb. 24, Myrick and Molino had to face the public during a forum on Feb. 25. It was here that Myrick publicly apologized for speaking to the press before speaking to the police.
“I want to give my sincere apology for speaking to the reporter before speaking to the police union about the recommendation and realize how it came out […] it was my fault, it was inappropriate,” he said. “The timing and the tone was inappropriate.”
During the forum, one resident asked Myrick if the Community Solutions and Public Safety Department was just a rebranding of IPD. However, Myrick clarified the recommendation calls for more than just new uniforms and a new name.
“What we want to do is design a new department from the ground up,” he said. “New job titles with new job descriptions, so we can build a public safety system for the 21st century […] The idea is to start from the ground up and create a new culture.”
One of the recommendations is to repurpose the SWAT vehicle by transferring ownership to the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response, a county-wide department that manages 911 dispatch and various types of emergency response.
While Nayor had spoken out against this the previous night, resident David Foote asked why Tompkins County would ever need a SWAT truck at all. Myrick, however, said that with the rise in school shootings since Columbine in 1999 and with multiple college campuses, it’s important the county does have a way to respond to events like that.
A community member, only identified as Ari, said the 19 recommendations were “insulting,” and accused Myrick of continually “excusing their racist behavior,” while stating that the demand remains to fully defund IPD.
Myrick defended himself and said that he believes his record speaks for itself, and that under his leadership the social services in the city have continued to grow faster than any other department.
“I care deeply about violence against Black people,” Myrick said. “It’s a constant fear for anyone who grew up Black in this country. I think it’s important that to build a whole new department is not an aesthetic move. It’s not a rebrand and it’s not social services in the same way we think about housing and healthcare […] It is still a public safety service.”
Another resident asked about implementation and what the path forward might look like. Molino said that without commitment from Common Council and County Legislature, it’s hard to know exactly what that looks like yet.
“Implementation from our perspective requires investment,” Molino said. “We have to have that human resource contribution and commitment from our legislative bodies […] I think the key in accomplishing success in the long-term is community involvement.”
A couple residents mentioned the CAHOOTS program that the police department in Eugene, Oregon, uses, and asked if anything like that had been explored. CAHOOTS is a community-based public safety system designed to provide mental health first response for crises involving mental illness, homelessness and addiction. CAHOOTS staff are not law enforcement officers and do not carry weapons. Calls to dispatch that are recognized to be non-violent and with a behavioral health component are routed to CAHOOTS for a team to respond.
One of the county’s recommendations includes adding civilian staff to the sheriff’s office to handle non-emergent calls and other ancillary administrative duties the officers currently do. Additionally, they hope to make a more robust investment in creating a health and human service crisis response team, much like CAHOOTS, Molino said.
Both Molino and Myrick mentioned that they wanted to offer more mental health services to police officers too, to better support officer wellness. One resident asked why that money isn’t going to prioritize mental health in the community instead.
“I think it’s an investment in both,” Molino said. “I don’t think it’s an either/or. From an employer’s perspective, we want to make sure all employees have the resources they need to do the best work they can. We’ve also been underinvesting in mental health in the community. So I don’t view it as an either/or.”
One of the less structural or organizational parts of the report is the recommendation to “develop a comprehensive community healing plan to address trauma in the relationship between residents and law enforcement.” One resident asked how that would be possible, especially for Black people and people affected by police violence.
“My experiences with the cops have been horrific,” he said. “How can we expect reconciliation?”
Myrick said the culture of the police needs to be changed, and that’s what he aims to achieve through creating a new department.
“Healing is an important part of moving forward, and I’m committed to doing it,” he said.
While no police officers were on hand to speak at the public forum, the Police Benevolent Association has since put out a statement, stating “to say that we feel betrayed and that we are angry is an understatement.” The PBA claims the new department will be fully established by the summer of 2023, and that given Nayor’s upcoming retirement this spring, the officers are expecting a void in leadership.
The statement also calls the proposal an “obvious attempt to bust the union of the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association.” It goes on to outline the training and standards held by IPD officers, such as reality-based training, implicit bias, LGBTQ+ awareness, intervention techniques and procedural justice and police legitimacy.
“We are professionals, we hold ourselves to a high standard, as does the community we serve, and we continue to do it day in and day out while being stripped of the resources, staffing and support we need to do our jobs,” the statement said.
The PBA said they are open to some changes, and would welcome a more robust partnership with Tompkins County Mental Health, the Mobile Crisis Team and other mental health professionals who could assist with those types of calls. The statement added that the union would also welcome assistance in recruitment and retention and supported the part of the draft plan that calls for more officer wellness initiatives.
Ultimately, though, the PBA vehemently rejects the plan, and again calls it a case of union busting, “plain and simple.”
It’s important to note that the police department has been operating under a contract that expired a decade ago. After its expiration in 2011, Myrick said the union refused to come to the table to negotiate, and then refused arbitration. The state later mandated the union partake in arbitration, which the parties are currently undergoing. The police contracts have been a spot of tension between the mayor and the union throughout Myrick’s time in office. During this time, police officers have not received any raises in pay due to the out-of-date contract.
To read the report in full and learn more about how each decision was made, visithttps://www.cityofithaca.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=632. To read the full statement from the PBA, visithttps://www.facebook.com/IthacaPBA/.
