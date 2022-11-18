Common Council Letter to Mayor-Elect Lewis

Dear Mayor-Elect Lewis,
We, the undersigned members of Ithaca's Common Council, submit this response to the events at Common Council on November 2, your statement released November 3, and the City Attorney's remarks at the November 9 meeting.
Following the comment period of our November 2nd meeting, we recognize that the City's negotiating team felt unfairly accosted by members of the public and subsequently undefended by Common Council. We unequivocally support the first amendment rights of our city employees and all members of the public to seek redress of grievances and petition their elected leaders to modify policy. We underscore, with equal commitment, that personal attacks are unacceptable, and we should have said that at the meeting. We also note that it is incumbent on the Chair of a meeting to preserve order and decorum, as written in our rules of procedure. Additionally, we believe that the City negotiating team have dutifully executed their responsibilities as delegated, and their actions as employees must not be conflated with their personal opinions on City matters.
The City Attorney's conduct on November 9, 2022, was inappropriate. His remarks were hyperbolic and disrespectful, incompatible with our shared values, and sought to interfere with and to silence the authority and voice of Council. This behavior must cease. The power of the Mayor to negotiate and administer labor agreements with employees, is subject to the approval of Common Council.] We expect the Mayor and City Attorney to respect and honor Council's independent oversight, and to work with Council in a collaborative manner.
Further, Attorney Lavine's conduct and your implicit approval of his actions, supports the concerns raised by City employees on November 2nd.
"The City of Ithaca is committed to maintaining a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect and dignity. Each individual has the right to work in a professional atmosphere that promotes equal employment opportunities and prohibits discriminatory practices, including harassment and hostile behavior."2 As a provider of essential services to our community, it is incumbent on the Mayor and Common Council to ensure a healthy, safe, and sustainable workforce. We are particularly troubled by the status of employee morale and will seek strategies to improve those circumstances. Our community relies on us to thrive.
It is our firm belief that the employment policy direction, as well as the current negotiating strategy approach, are not conducive to a collaborative and supportive negotiation process, let alone an ideal working environment. The status quo is not sustainable.
We recognize that the City is currently in the midst of sensitive negotiations and seeks a clear directive from Council to inform their approach to labor relations. We have also heard the concerns of our employees, and we are dedicated to pursuing a fair and just outcome that will support our staff within the needs and fiscal constraints of the City. We as Council do not, nor ever, seek or direct a specific outcome in any negotiation.
However, given recent actions as well as the passage of the City Manager referendum, we underscore the statutory authority and responsibility of Council to review and approve bargaining policy brought forward by the executive branch as well as Council authority to monitor and intervene as necessary in contract negotiations with our employees. We have heard the concerns of our employees, and we are dedicated to pursuing a fair and just outcome that will support our staff within the needs and fiscal constraints of the City.
We look forward to a more collaborative and cooperative working relationship between the Mayor, the City Attorney, and Common Council in the near future. The City of Ithaca, its employees, and its citizens deserve no less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.