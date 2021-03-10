ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca’s Common Council had a 90-minute working session March 10 to talk through the details of the Reimagining Police proposal amongst themselves. While there were bound to be differences in opinion over specifics, the group all agreed that they cannot do nothing, and that changes need to be made. A few language changes and clarifications were sought for some of the recommendations, but the one that garnered the most conversation was recommendation one — the proposal to replace the Ithaca Police Department with the Community Solutions and Public Safety Department.
Mayor Svante Myrick clarified what the roles of the community solutions workers would be, and also allayed fears that there wouldn’t be room for all of the current IPD officers. However, alderperson Seph Murtagh thought that a similar outcome could be achieved just by expanding the current programs such as the community outreach workers and LEAD.
County Administrator Jason Molino reminded the council that the explicit goal of the governor’s executive order is to acknowledge the marginalized communities, namely Black and brown people, who have been negatively impacted by policing and fix the system. There was agreement amongst all council members that the proposal must accomplish building trust between Black and brown communities and law enforcement.
The group decided there was still much discussion to be had, but that their priority will be creating actionable change as soon as possible. A public hearing will be held on the matter next Tuesday.
