During last night's meeting of the Ithaca City Common Council, members of the public addressed the council about increasing homelessness and drug use in the community, as well as the need to move forward on the TIDES project.
Following public comments, the Common Council voted to approve designating the Home Dairy Building at 143 East State Street as a historic landmark in addition to approving a new TCAT transportation agreement.
Common Council also discussed how local businesses can access New York Recovery Grant funding before Acting Mayor Laura Lewis outlined the city's 2023 budget.
Among many other policies, the city’s 2023 budget includes a proposal for a deputy chief of staff in the city that will have responsibility for public safety. It also includes the creation of a homeless outreach coordinator to assist the City with managing its increasing homelessness problem.
According to Acting Mayor Lewis, “we are looking at total budget this year of $89,921,130.” She continued saying, “the first of three public hearings will begin on Wednesday, October 12, the second meeting will be held on Thursday, October 13, and then the third public hearing will take place on November 2.”
